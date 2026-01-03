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Sat, 03 Jan 2026 Social News

Togbi Sri III urges Volta appointees in Mahama administration to serve with diligence, integrity

  Sat, 03 Jan 2026
Awoamefia of Anlo State, Togbi Sri IIIAwoamefia of Anlo State, Togbi Sri III

The Awoamefia of Anlo State, Togbi Sri III, has called on natives of the Volta Region, particularly those of Anlo descent appointed by President John Mahama, to discharge their duties with diligence, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility.

The Anlo overlord emphasized that public office should not be seen merely as a platform for personal advancement but as a sacred opportunity to advance the collective development of one's homeland and improve the welfare of the people.

Togbi Sri III made the call while delivering his 2026 New Year goodwill message to the Anlo State on New Year's Day.

He reflected on leadership, unity, and the responsibilities that come with public service.

In his address to the entire Anlo State, the Awoamefia appealed to citizens to embrace peace, tolerance, and unity as key pillars for sustainable development.

He also reminded chiefs and traditional leaders under the Anlo State to remain faithful to their oaths of office and consistently serve as humble custodians and servants of their people.

“I am calling on all Ewes, especially Anlo natives who have benefited from President Mahama's administration through various appointments, to prioritise the development of their home communities.

“We believe that such appointments are not meant for personal gain alone, but to create meaningful impact and development for the people from whom they come,” the Awoamefia stated.

The Anlo overlord further commended a number of distinguished Anlo natives whose contributions, according to him, have positively impacted the community in areas such as education, health, social development, and public service.

Among those acknowledged were Mr Mawuko Dzikunu, Mr Kaledzi, Mr Boglo, Mr Kumaxor, Zikpitor Dan Abodakpi, and Mr Ibrahim Mahama, whom Togbi Sri III described as individuals whose dedication and commitment continue to project Anlo State positively on the national stage.

“These individuals have lived up to expectations and are making Anlo shine. It is my prayer that others will also rise to their level of service and commitment to the development of our people,” he added.

He also appreciated President Mahama for his commitment to major infrastructural developments in the region, including the Keta Port Project, the Big Push Roads, and the Sea Defence projects, and urged him to pay attention to other pressing issues in the area.

The Awoamefia concluded his New Year message by calling on all Anlo citizens, both home and abroad, to remain united and supportive of initiatives aimed at promoting peace, good governance, and socio-economic progress within the Anlo State and the Volta region at large, as he prayed for God's guidance and protection for everyone.

GNA

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