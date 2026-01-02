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Mahama has revived Ghana’s economy from the ‘borla’ state left by NPP — Tanko Computer

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Mahama has revived Ghana’s economy from the ‘borla’ state left by NPP — Tanko Computer
FRI, 02 JAN 2026 1

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has noted that President John Dramani Mahama has revived Ghana’s economy from what he describes as a “borla” state inherited from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He argues that recent macroeconomic improvements reflect renewed confidence in Ghana at the international level due to deliberate policy choices and restored credibility with global partners.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, January 2, Tanko Computer said the country's standing with international creditors and investors has significantly improved under the Mahama administration.

“We have restored Ghana’s credibility with our international partners. They have moved us from a junk economy to a respected one, with ratings now at B+,” he said.

He pointed to successful debt renegotiation, reduced interest rates and improved access to credit as clear indicators of recovery.

According to the GIFEC boss, banks are now chasing businesses to come for loans due to the reduced monetary policy rates which have resulted in lower interest rates.

Tanko Computer also credited sustained agricultural policies for boosting local production and reducing pressure on foreign exchange through imports, particularly in rice and poultry.

“This is a president who believes in the Ghanaian and supports productivity without discrimination. We don’t have NPP Ghanaians or NDC Ghanaians; we are all one people,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Mr Mumuni ibrahim | 1/5/2026 9:19:28 PM

Ghana is a funny country any cockroach can say anything, this guy barking about the economy economy is more or less pure illiterate who has no knowledge about economy just because of politics , recently, you was claiming of being having doctorate degree meanwhile fake how sure are you that you are saying right thing because you are the master of fake things

Comments1
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