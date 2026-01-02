Mahama has revived Ghana’s economy from the ‘borla’ state left by NPP — Tanko Computer

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has noted that President John Dramani Mahama has revived Ghana’s economy from what he describes as a “borla” state inherited from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He argues that recent macroeconomic improvements reflect renewed confidence in Ghana at the international level due to deliberate policy choices and restored credibility with global partners.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, January 2, Tanko Computer said the country's standing with international creditors and investors has significantly improved under the Mahama administration.

“We have restored Ghana’s credibility with our international partners. They have moved us from a junk economy to a respected one, with ratings now at B+,” he said.

He pointed to successful debt renegotiation, reduced interest rates and improved access to credit as clear indicators of recovery.

According to the GIFEC boss, banks are now chasing businesses to come for loans due to the reduced monetary policy rates which have resulted in lower interest rates.

Tanko Computer also credited sustained agricultural policies for boosting local production and reducing pressure on foreign exchange through imports, particularly in rice and poultry.

“This is a president who believes in the Ghanaian and supports productivity without discrimination. We don’t have NPP Ghanaians or NDC Ghanaians; we are all one people,” he stated.