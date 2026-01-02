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Yaw Osei-Adutwum Must Be “The Compromise” 2028 NPP Presidential Nominee and Candidate

Feature Article Yaw Osei-Adutwum Must Be “The Compromise” 2028 NPP Presidential Nominee and Candidate
FRI, 02 JAN 2026 1

Going into the turning-point nomination of the January 31, 2026 Presidential-Election Primary, during which scarcely democratically representative selection process the 2028 Presidential Candidate of the country’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be decided, it would only be strategically savvy and shrewd for the Party Electors or the Members of the Electoral College, largely composed of diehard party executives, to critically look beyond the facile and the strategically deceptive question of which candidate is presently ahead in the various opinion polls and, instead, focus squarely on the caliber of the candidate who has unimpeachably proven leadership staying power to be able to fiercely and formidably withstand the next three gruelling electioneering-campaign years and be able to formidably duke it out with whomever the dynastic kingmakers and queenmakers, largely kingmakers, ot the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) decide to field as replacement for the lame-duck President John “Nkokonketenkete” Dramani Mahama (See “'I entered politics to be useful, not to be popular' — Dr Osei AdutwumModernghana.com 12/30/25).

Now, what the foregoing observation means is that the Elephant Riders’ Party needs a candidate with a proven track record of yeomanly performance and achievement who can easily fight off any pernicious baggage or entanglements racked up purely based on the unarguably lackluster second-term performance of the recently exited President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Thus far, of the five presidential-candidacy aspirants intensely vying to represent the party in the watershed 2028 Presidential Election, it is Candidate Yaw Ose–Adutwum, the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, in the Asante Region, who offers the most formidable and progressive and politically promising alternative to the chaotic performance, so far, of the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-chaperoned Eagle-Squat Umbrella Party.

As a remarkable or a critical mass of eligible and prospective Voting Delegates may already be fully aware of, when it comes to deciding on the candidate with a performance track record unrivalled among the likely front-runners vying to replace a lame-duck President Mahama, the University of Southern California (USC) alumnus and award-winning Charter School District Superintendent is absolutely without compare, contest or competition. As both Deputy and Substantive Akufo-Addo-appointed Minister of Education, it was Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, whose hitherto historically unprecedented upgrading of the curriculum of Ghanaian public schools significantly raised the quality of Ghana’s public school system to the second-best on the entire African Continent, second and only understandably surpassed by the public school system of the relatively much smaller North African Sovereign Democratic Republic of Tunisia, with a relatively more enviable record of a stable and a more politically responsive and responsible leadership caliber of the kind of progressive leadership foresight brought to bear on the nation’s public school system by Candidate Yaw Osei-Adutwum.

And Candidate Osei-Adutwum did all the foregoing by introducing the STEM Curriculum - that is, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - into our public school system, thereby bringing the general quality of the hitherto effectively collapsed Ghanaian Public School System up to parity with what prevails in such technologically advanced countries and economies as Canada, Great Britain, Germany and Japan, to name just a handful. And , of course, Ghana still has quite a ways to go, as those of us resident right here in New York City and the rest of the United States are fond of saying.

In the critically indispensable pedagogical areas of Computer Technology, as well as Drone and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology, Candidate Yaw Osei-Adutwum has absolutely no “classmates” among the four other aspirants vying for the party’s topmost ticket in the 2028 General Election, including the much-ballyhooed and widely presumed front-runner, namely, former Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia, the epically and the seismically failed 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party.

The preceding proposition comes almost definitely as the most logical choice for the party, in view of widespread concern that high tension raging between the staunch backers of Candidates Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, especially in the highly likely event of the latter’s being epically and hopelessly floored or decisively defeated by the former, once again, as occurred in the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 Presidential-Primary Election, and the near-certain possibility of the party’s being irreparably torn asunder.

If, indeed, the certain or near-certain possibility of an implacably desperate and a vaultingly ambitious Candidate Ohene Agyapong causing a major rift and possibly an Alan Jyerematen kind of a pernicious electoral fallout for the party, then, of course, it goes without saying that the most strategically savvy and effective way to significantly reduce the possibility of an even more institutionally cancerous and suicidal ricocheting of a Kennedy Agyapong gale or hurricane, would definitely be to build a formidable windbreak or seawall by brokering a direly needed compromise in which an obviously election-fatigued and a thoroughly spent and exhausted voter-disaffected Candidate Bawumia, and a politically unprepossessing and irredeemably unattractive Candidate Ohene Agyapong give way to a more acceptable “Compromise Candidate.”

You see, the collective and the greater good of the party and the country is unarguably far more morally and socioeconomically and politically compelling in both the short and the long term destiny of the party than the vaulting and the pathologically ambitious presidential ego trip of any individual party member, stalwart or rank-and-file member, for that matter.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2026

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, taught Print Journalism at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York, Garden City, for more than 20 years. He is also a former Book Review Editor of The New York Amsterdam News.. More He holds Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in English, Communications and Africana Studies from The City College of New York of The City University of New York, where he was named a Ford Foundation Undergraduate Fellow and the first recipient of the John J. Reyne Artistic Achievement Award in English Poetry (Creative Writing) in 1988.

The author was part of the "socially revolutionary" team of undergraduate journalists at City College of New York (CCNY) of the City University of New York (CUNY), who won First-Prize certificates for Best Community Reporting from the Columbia University School of Journalism, for three consecutive years, from 1988 to 1990.

Born April 8, 1963, in Ghana; naturalized U.S. citizen; son of Kwame (an educator) and Dorothy (maiden name, Sintim) Okoampa-Ahoofe; children: Abena Aninwaa, Kwame III. Ethnicity: "African." Education: City College of the City University of New York, B.A. (summa cum laude), 1990; Temple University, M.A., 1993, Ph.D., 1998. Politics: Independent. Religion: "Christian—Ecumenist." Hobbies and other interests: Political philosophy.

CAREER: Ghana National Cultural Center, Kumasi, poet, 1979–84; Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, worked as instructor in English; Technical Career Institutes, New York, NY, instructor in English, 1991–94; Indiana State University, Terre Haute, instructor in history, 1994–95; Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY, member of English faculty. Participant in World Bank African "Brain-Gain" pilot project.

MEMBER: Modern Language Association of America, National Council of Teachers of English, African Studies Association, Community College Humanities Association.

AWARDS, HONORS: Essay award, Nassau Review, 1999.Column: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Quantum Computing & | 1/5/2026 3:22:03 AM

Massa, why sweat it? Your candidate, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is the real deal. Just look at the man's vision: Lifting the poor masses in a true win-win, he wants to wire our shared future with real opportunity—connecting people, ideas, and markets. Picture this: 150 medical doctors trained in every single constituency, and prosperity centers—industrial and technological parks—in every district to nurture business ideas, mentor young entrepreneurs, and turn raw talent into thri...

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