One Year in Office: An Evidence-Based Review of President John Dramani Mahama’s Economic Performance

President John Dramani Mahama’s first year in office has been defined by a strong emphasis on economic stabilization, social protection, and structural reform. Inheriting an economy marked by high inflation, debt distress, and constrained fiscal space, the administration framed its first year around restoring confidence while laying the groundwork for medium-term growth. Evidence from government fiscal reports, Bank of Ghana releases, and independent policy analyses suggests mixed but meaningful progress across key sectors.

Macroeconomic stability

Macroeconomic management has been the administration’s most visible early gain. Fiscal consolidation measures, tighter expenditure controls, and improved coordination with monetary authorities have contributed to declining inflation, relative exchange-rate stability, and improved investor sentiment. Budget execution reports and central bank data indicate moderation in price pressures and better debt management outcomes compared to the previous year. However, these gains remain fragile, with debt servicing costs and exposure to external shocks still posing risks. Structural revenue reforms have yet to fully mature, limiting fiscal flexibility.

Industry and Trade

In industry, trade, and productivity, the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy policy has reshaped national economic discourse. Early pilots in ports, logistics, and public services have improved turnaround times and signaled intent to boost employment and asset utilization. Export-oriented policies and renewed attention to value addition align with Ghana’s industrialization agenda. Nonetheless, policy reviews and labor stakeholder feedback suggest implementation gaps, particularly for SMEs, energy reliability, and workforce protection. Productivity growth will depend on complementary investments in infrastructure, skills, and financing.

Human capital development

Human capital development has received renewed focus. The continuation and expansion of free secondary education, removal of academic fees for first-year tertiary students, and targeted support for persons with disabilities demonstrate a strong social equity orientation. Education sector budget data confirm increased allocations, especially to STEM and research. The challenge, however, lies in sustainability and quality assurance, as enrollment growth risks outpacing infrastructure and labor-market alignment without parallel investments.

Health and Social Protection

In the health and social protection sector, increased domestic funding has partially offset declining external support. National Health Insurance financing and primary healthcare investments show commitment to resilience, though service delivery disparities persist. Policy evaluations continue to highlight efficiency and access as areas needing reform.

The Extractive and Agriculture

The extractive and agricultural sectors present a mixed picture. Efforts to formalize gold trading and curb smuggling have improved official export receipts, supported by task-force enforcement and regulatory restructuring. Agriculture, while prioritized rhetorically, still faces structural bottlenecks—limited mechanization, post-harvest losses, and financing constraints—reflected in modest productivity gains.

Conclusion

After one year, Mahama’s administration can credibly point to macroeconomic stabilization and renewed policy direction. The evidence shows progress in restoring confidence and protecting social investment, but also underscores that stabilization has not yet translated into broad-based structural transformation. The next phase will require deepening revenue reforms, accelerating industrial value chains, strengthening institutions, and ensuring that social spending delivers measurable productivity gains. For Ghana’s economy, the first year has been about regaining balance; the years ahead must be about converting stability into inclusive growth.

Henry Kufuor

Economic Policy Analyst