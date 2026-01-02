Longevity of Members of Parliament, Dependant On Their Relationship With The Constituents

Members of Parliament are expected to champion the welfare of their constituents. Unfortunately, many of them appear to forget the promises they made the moment they step into the House of Legislature.

As a result of this neglect, the attrition rate among parliamentarians remains alarmingly high. Surprisingly, many MPs have failed to recognise that their insensitive conduct toward constituents is a major contributor to this trend.

Should we not be worried as a people? Speaker Alban Bagbin and Alhaji Collins Dauda are the only surviving Members of Parliament from the first cohort of the Fourth Republic. This reality is deeply disturbing. Even more concerning is the fact that, apart from Alhaji Collins Dauda, there are virtually no surviving MPs from the Third Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

If Members of Parliament from the First, Second, and Third Parliaments have largely exited Parliament, could this explain the rowdy and disorderly conduct witnessed in the Eighth and Ninth Parliaments? The orientation of many aspiring MPs appears to be driven by self-serving, individualistic agendas, coupled with disrespect for constituents. This behaviour inevitably motivates voters to vote such characters out of office.

If care is not taken, it will become increasingly difficult for any Member of Parliament to survive even two election cycles.

If current Members of Parliament genuinely aspire to build long-term parliamentary careers—as proposed by the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC)—then it is incumbent upon them to urgently reset their mindset, recommit to service, and uphold the dignity of the House.

Mike kalley

Sociopolitical Analyst.