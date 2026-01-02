‘Ebo Noah’ works as a security man at a private school; he’s not a prophet — Police

The Ghana Police Service has clarified that self-styled prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, is not a man of God but a security guard at a private school in Madina, Accra.

He is facing charges for spreading false information likely to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah circulated videos and messages predicting a water apocalypse on December 25, 2025, a claim that triggered public anxiety and reportedly led some people to travel from Liberia in anticipation of the event.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 31, after the prophecy failed to occur, and subsequent investigations uncovered what police describe as deliberate misrepresentation.

According to investigators, Ebo Noah falsely portrayed a small boat belonging to another individual as a large vessel he claimed to have constructed to save people and animals, drawing comparisons to the biblical Noah’s Ark.

Speaking in an interview, the Director of the Special Investigations Unit at the CID Headquarters, Chief Superintendent Seth Sewornu, said the suspect has no religious credentials and does not operate any church.

“He is a security man at a private school in Madina. He is not a man of God. He has no church, nothing,” he stated.

Chief Superintendent Sewornu added that the suspect is now claiming he was merely creating online content, a justification police find unconvincing given the public reaction to the claims.

“Somebody came all the way from Liberia to come and join the boat, and now he says he was just creating content,” he said.

Ebo Noah was arraigned before the Adenta District Court today, Friday, January 2, 2026, where he was remanded for two weeks and ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination.