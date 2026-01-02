Court remands ‘Ebo Noah’ for two weeks, set to undergo psychiatric examination

Self-styled prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has been remanded for two weeks and has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination.

He appeared before the Adenta District Court today, Friday, January 2, for allegedly spreading false information likely to cause fear and panic among the public.

The suspect, who is said to work as a security guard at a private school in Madina, Accra, circulated videos and messages warning of an impending water apocalypse on December 25, 2025.

Police say the claims caused anxiety and panic, with some people reportedly travelling from as far as Liberia after believing his prophecies.

According to investigators, Ebo Noah allegedly misrepresented a small boat belonging to another individual as a massive vessel he claimed to have built to save people and animals, likening it to the biblical Noah’s Ark.

Speaking in an interview with Blakk Rasta, the Director of the Special Investigations Unit at the CID Headquarters, Chief Superintendent Seth Sewornu, said preliminary investigations had exposed the claims as false.

“The charges are false communication, with intent to put the public into fear and panic, and the boat is not for him. He didn’t build any boat; it is somebody’s boat,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Sewornu disclosed that the suspect has since told police he was only creating content, a claim investigators find troubling given the impact of his actions.

“Somebody came all the way from Liberia to come and join the boat, and now he says he was just creating content,” he stated.

Ebo Noah was arrested and taken into custody by the Ghana Police Service's Special Cyber Vetting Team on December 31, 2025.