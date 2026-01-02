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Implement sound policies and stop celebrating artificial economic gains — Bryan Acheampong to gov’t

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Implement sound policies and stop celebrating artificial economic gains — Bryan Acheampong to gov’t
FRI, 02 JAN 2026

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has urged the government to focus on long-term economic fundamentals rather than celebrating what he describes as artificial gains.

He cautioned that recent signs of stability could prove short-lived if they are not backed by sound and sustainable policies.

According to him, economic management requires discipline and clear fundamentals, not heavy reliance on central bank support.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Nene Odompleh on 1957 News, the Abetifi Member of Parliament cautioned against what he termed premature applause for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

“Taking money from the Bank of Ghana to inject into the economy is different from using sound policies to build and sustain it. The Bank of Ghana cannot always find that amount of money to prop up the economy. There must be solid fundamentals to make it stronger and sustainable,” he said.

Dr. Acheampong argued that the apparent calm in the economy has been driven largely by a reported US$10 billion injection from the Bank of Ghana, rather than policy-driven growth.

He stressed that such interventions cannot be sustained indefinitely and cautioned that Ghanaians would soon begin to demand answers.

He also questioned the government’s delivery on key campaign promises, including the 24-hour economy and higher cocoa prices for farmers, insisting that expectations are yet to be met.

“Very soon, the questions and concerns will become louder than the AI-generated applause,” Dr. Acheampong added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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