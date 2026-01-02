NDC is currently getting AI-generated applause — Bryan Acheampong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has dismissed the praise being heaped on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over recent economic gains, describing it as artificial and unsustainable.

The economy has, in recent months, been described by some analysts as stabilising, citing improved foreign reserves, declining inflation and a relatively stable cedi.

Government communicators have pointed to these indicators as evidence that the administration’s reset agenda is yielding results.

However, Dr. Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, argued that the apparent stability is being propped up by a reported US$10 billion injection from the Bank of Ghana rather than sound and enduring economic policies.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Nene Odompleh of the 1957 News, the NPP flagbearer aspirant cautioned against what he called premature celebration.

“So let us not rush to congratulate the NDC. It is still early days,” he said.

Dr. Acheampong contended that genuine economic management must be anchored on strong fundamentals and policy discipline, warning that central bank support cannot indefinitely sustain the economy.

He also questioned the government’s ability to deliver on key campaign promises, including the much-touted 24-hour economy and improved cocoa prices for farmers.

“Very soon, the questions and concerns will become louder than the AI-generated applause,” he stated.

According to him, once the initial honeymoon period ends, Ghanaians will demand clearer answers on how the current gains will be maintained without continuous financial support from the Bank of Ghana.