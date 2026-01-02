Suffering, Hypocrisy, and the Naked King: Ghana’s Reality beneath the Reassuring Noise

There is a growing silence in Ghana today --- not the silence of peace, but the silence of exhaustion. It is the silence of people who have complained, explained, protested, prayed, and waited, only to be told repeatedly that all is well. This silence is dangerous, because it masks suffering while allowing comforting narratives to flourish unchecked. Across the country, ordinary Ghanaians are battling conditions that make daily life increasingly unbearable. Yet paradoxically, the louder the hardship becomes, the more aggressively some voices insist that the nation is improving. This contradiction is not accidental. It is the result of political loyalty, selective storytelling, and, regrettably, moral abdication by institutions that should know better.

The Harsh Reality on the Ground

Let us begin with the facts as people live them. In Ghana’s tertiary institutions, fees have risen by roughly 25 percent. For middle-class families, this is painful. For poor and lower-income households, it is devastating. Education, once promoted as the great equalizer, is steadily reverting to a privilege for those with means. Students defer admission, suspend programmes, or quietly drop out, not because they lack intelligence or discipline, but because survival takes priority over certificates. At the same time, utility bills continue to rise, even as services deteriorate. In many communities --- urban and rural alike, water is simply not available. Residents depend on tankers, sachet water, or distant sources, often at inflated prices. Mothers wake before dawn to search for water. Children go to school unwashed. Basic hygiene becomes a daily struggle. Electricity, too, has become both expensive and unreliable. Power outages disrupt home life, small businesses, refrigeration, hair salons, welding shops, cold stores, and student learning. People pay more each month, yet plan their lives around uncertainty. This is not inconvenience; it is economic strangulation.

Then there is unemployment, especially among the youth. Ghana’s young people are educated, ambitious, and eager to work. But opportunities are scarce. Worse still, where jobs exist, they are often commodified. Reports of applicants being asked to pay GH₵25,000 to GH₵40,000 to secure employment are no longer shocking; they are disturbingly normalized. This practice rewards privilege, entrenches corruption, and sends a brutal message to the poor: merit alone is not enough. Food prices, some argue, have not changed significantly. But this argument misses the point entirely. Prices do not need to rise for hunger to increase. When incomes stagnate or disappear altogether, even “stable” prices become oppressive. Many families now survive on one meal a day. Parents skip meals so children can eat. Others rely on borrowing, charity, or faith alone. These realities rarely feature in official statements, but they dominate household conversations. And yet, amid all this, we are told that Ghana is doing well.

Is the Economy Out of Rough Seas?

We are told the cedi is “quite reasonable.” Indeed, the exchange rate has shown relative stability. But even government communicators quietly admit that this stability is largely driven by external factors --- global commodity movements, temporary inflows, and international arrangements, not by deep structural transformation. A stable cedi is welcome, but it is not a meal. It is not a scholarship. It is not a job. Nevertheless, this single indicator is often elevated into proof of success. From it flows a broader conclusion that leadership is effective, that recovery is underway, and that criticism is unnecessary or even harmful. This conclusion has been reached with remarkable speed, barely a year into a new political chapter.

Hypocrisy Everywhere, Sadly from Churches Too

This is where many Ghanaians cry hypocrisy. Not long ago, similar economic explanations were rejected outright. Citizens were told that macroeconomic indicators meant nothing if ordinary people were suffering. Today, those same indicators are used to dismiss that suffering. The standards have shifted, not because reality has changed, but because power has changed hands.

More troubling still is the role played by some pastors and religious leaders in sustaining this narrative. From pulpits, television programmes, and prayer meetings, reassurances abound. Ghana is improving; patience is required; criticism is negativity; faith demands silence. Prayer is encouraged, but questioning is discouraged. Endurance is spiritualized, while accountability is sidelined. This is a profound distortion of faith. Religion has always been central to Ghanaian society, not merely as ritual, but as moral compass. Historically, religious voices challenged injustice, confronted power, and defended the vulnerable. Today, however, parts of the pulpit appear increasingly aligned with political reassurance rather than prophetic truth. When people without water are told “all is well,” faith becomes denial. When unemployed graduates are told to “wait on God” while corruption flourishes, faith becomes pacification. When suffering is reframed as perception rather than reality, faith becomes manipulation.

The Story of Abdul

This moment recalls a familiar story often associated with Arabian Nights. A king sat naked on his throne, yet believed himself fully clothed because those around him, especially a trusted figure named Abdul, kept insisting that he was. Courtiers nodded. Advisors agreed. No one dared speak the truth, because truth carried consequences. Affirming the lie was safer. The king was not clothed. He was simply insulated from honesty. Ghana today risks becoming that naked king. When citizens point to hardship and are told they are exaggerating; when students protest fees and are accused of ingratitude; when unemployed youth are blamed for laziness rather than structural exclusion; when communities without water are assured that development is ongoing --- we are not governing reality. We are performing optimism.

Repeat Lies Enough

There is a saying often attributed to political propagandists: repeat a lie often enough, and it begins to sound like the truth. In Ghana today, repetition has become a tactic. Repeat “recovery.” Repeat “stability.” Repeat “things are better.” Over time, dissent sounds unreasonable, and suffering appears imaginary. But suffering does not vanish because it is denied. Denial breeds alienation. People stop trusting not only politicians, but institutions, churches included. They disengage from civic life. They lose hope in gradual reform and begin to search for exits, whether through migration, apathy, or anger. This is how societies fracture quietly.

Rome was not built in a Day

Let it be said clearly. No government can undo decades of structural decay in one year. Most Ghanaians understand this. What they reject is dishonesty. What they reject is being told that their empty wallets are evidence of progress, or that questioning leadership is disloyalty. Leadership begins with acknowledgment. It says: Yes, people are suffering. Yes, things are hard. Here is what we are doing, and here is how long it may realistically take. Anything else is public relations.

For religious leaders, the responsibility is even greater. The prophetic tradition is not about comforting power; it is about confronting it. Prophets spoke uncomfortable truths to kings. They named injustice. They stood with the poor. When pulpits choose comfort over courage, they abandon that calling. Ghana does not need louder praise. It needs honest diagnosis.

My Thoughts

If the economy is truly improving, let the improvement be felt where it matters: in affordable education, reliable water, stable power, dignified jobs, and ethical governance. Let young people compete on merit, not money. Let families eat without fear. Let hope be rooted in experience, not repetition. He who feels it, knows it! Until then, declaring success is not optimism, it is denial. The naked king eventually learns the truth, often at great cost. Ghana still has time to avoid that fate. But time must be used wisely. Comforting lies may soothe in the short term, but only truth, spoken bravely and acted upon, can heal a nation.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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