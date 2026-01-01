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Akufo-Addo’s Governance: Arrogance, Exclusion, and the Erosion of Democratic Trust

Feature Article Akufo-Addo’s Governance: Arrogance, Exclusion, and the Erosion of Democratic Trust
THU, 01 JAN 2026

Ghana’s democratic journey has always been defined by respect for institutions, inclusivity, and the honoring of past leaders. Yet under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, many citizens and observers argue that these values have been eroded by arrogance, exclusion, and insensitivity.

A Leadership Style Marked by Arrogance

Critics describe Akufo-Addo’s leadership as “Napoleonic—conceited, short-fused, and dismissive.” His governance style, they argue, has fostered division rather than unity. Instead of embodying humility and service, he is often portrayed as wielding power with a sense of entitlement.

Disrespect Toward Former Presidents

The treatment of Ghana’s former leaders has been a flashpoint. Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, was reportedly denied VVIP access and stripped of certain presidential privileges. Similarly, John Dramani Mahama has faced restrictions under Akufo-Addo’s watch.

Such actions raise troubling questions: Does Ghana still honor its tradition of respecting past presidents, or has political rivalry overridden statesmanship?

The Democratic Deficit of SALL
Perhaps the most glaring example of exclusion is the denial of parliamentary representation to the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL). Despite constitutional guarantees, these communities were left voiceless in Parliament.

This is not merely an administrative oversight—it is a democratic injustice. Advocacy groups have rightly called it “a scar on Ghana’s democracy.”

Insensitivity Toward Regional Communities

Following the Akosombo Dam spillage, Akufo-Addo’s reported derogatory remarks about Voltarians deepened perceptions of ethnic bias. At a time when communities were suffering displacement and loss, such insensitivity struck many as callous.

As one civic leader put it: “Leadership is tested not in comfort, but in compassion. Akufo-Addo failed that test.”

Advocacy for Justice and Inclusion

These patterns of exclusion and arrogance feed into a broader narrative of elite impunity. Ghana cannot afford leaders who treat constitutional rights as optional or who dismiss the dignity of citizens based on political or ethnic lines.

Civil society must respond with vigilance. Advocacy campaigns must remind Ghanaians that democracy is not a gift from leaders—it is a right of the people. As the proverb says: “The axe forgets, but the tree remembers.” Citizens remember, and they demand accountability.

President Akufo-Addo’s legacy will be judged not by rhetoric, but by the lived experiences of those denied representation, dignity, and respect. Ghana deserves leadership that unites rather than divides, honors rather than belittles, and protects rather than excludes.

The call to action is clear: restore representation, respect diversity, and rebuild trust in our democracy.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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