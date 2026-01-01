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My reset agenda is for every Ghanaian whether you voted for me or not — Mahama

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
THU, 01 JAN 2026 2
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to rally behind his reset agenda, stressing that his vision for national transformation is inclusive and transcends political affiliation.

In his New Year message to the nation on Thursday, January 1, 2026, the President urged citizens to reject divisive politics and work together to build a united and prosperous Ghana.

Mr. Mahama noted that the reset agenda is not limited to supporters of his party but is meant to benefit every Ghanaian, regardless of how they voted in the 2024 elections.

“We are one people with a shared destiny, whether you voted for me or not, whether you supported the NDC or not. We are all Ghanaians, and this reset is for all of us,” the President said.

He cautioned against political division, saying the country cannot afford unnecessary conflict at a time when urgent national challenges demand collective action.

“There is no NPP Ghana. There is no CPP Ghana or NDC Ghana. There is only one Ghana that our forebears fought for and shed their blood to give us our freedom,” Mr. Mahama stated.

The President said unity, tolerance and cooperation are critical as the country enters a new phase of development, adding that nation-building requires the active participation of all citizens, institutions and communities.

He urged young people, business leaders, civil society groups, traditional authorities and the diaspora to take ownership of the reset agenda and contribute to national progress.

Mr. Mahama further expressed confidence that with shared purpose and commitment, Ghana can overcome its challenges and emerge stronger in 2026 and beyond.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Ebiemo | 1/2/2026 3:00:11 AM

Mo ne kasa

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