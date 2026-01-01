Will Truth and the Truthful Ones Confront and Defeat the Liars and Cruel Ones in 2026 and Worldwide?

If I wish you and the world a huge evolution in 2026, will your mind first go to material wealth, health, or character? Besides the first stop or leaning, who and how will you proceed or resist character evolution in which ways? What is a huge evolution to you? Is it double in income or character+, ten years, or upto fifty thousand years worth of evolution? Jarga! I may be the most loving person that ever walks on this earth, and God's curse be anyone who dares fight my mission. When the title says Truth to replace God, it helps to include those who use different names like Allah, Jah, or whatever. By truthful ones, I am both inviting you and warning you. By confront and defeat, I am clearly expressing my desires to you, God, and the whole world. So choose a camp, and I want an over fifty thousand years journey between me and the wrong camp if numbers can be figurative and real in regards to blessings. I promise the fairly good among the atheists will be able to relate if my confronting is against the liars and cruel ones.

Scaling: When you wish good or evil, it is almost like level one or primary school. When you pray or speak up gently, you may be in level two or high school. When you advise truthfully, you may be at level three or university. At this juncture is the mountain top and the dangerous valley. People have the option to accept Truth and repent, or dangerously reject Truth in defiance. Some will be in sweet patience and others in hard patience, but the judgment after that is even much more complex. So remember ch.103 divides human beings as lost versus guided, but interpreting that short chapter is also very complex. Almost all humans may wish well, but the journey towards the mountain top can be very demanding. The term 'exhort each other to truth' runs from smooth to hard confrontation, where need be. Even atheist leaning countries have debates on TV and court houses that mimic that part of the verse, except humans may lie on TV and in courts until when? Perhaps until we invest enough on things like cameras and learning, from personal levels to government levels. What is enough, if Worldwide is the target? What is your personal quota from wishes, sharing, to happily investing? So a plan at the government level should not mean companies or Billionaires wait, nor should a plan at corporate level mean individuals wait to be counted as a valuable member of the confronting team.

Historical Evolution: A fairly smart person reportedly said: 'there is a decade when almost nothing happens and a year when over a decade worth of accomplishments occur'. Again, what are accomplishments in wealth, health, and character? Moreover, the loving Jarga thinks a year can evolve to the tune of fifty thousand years, as per hints of the Quhr-aahn, Cannabis, or AI for some secular minds . How many centuries or millenniums human beings existed, wishing God does more against the liars and cruel ones ? From wishes, prayers, advice, etc, The Lord of truth finally helped humans make cameras in which year and some still dragging their feet? The guilty leaders and even some rich criminals bought cameras for themselves decades ago and ignored the poor until Jarga was reborn and calling on the deaf or barely hearing ears... Will they repent and how many of the poor are also guilty? It is ironically sad that many people cannot still see how a worldwide culture of cameras can be the greatest thing for our generation. It will open up learning opportunities, help deter crimes, help redistribute due opportunities, and may reduce dual hell where the Lord permits.

Imagine a chapter called Ascent, while I am praying for 'Worldwide' ascend or evolution, except against the defiant ones, and reflect on these words: [Quran Chapter 70]

4. Unto Him the angels and the Spirits (jinns+) ascend on a Day (period) the duration of which is fifty thousand years.

5. So be patient, with sweet patience.

6. They see it distant.

7. But we see it near.

What is fifty thousand years journey by foot, car, aircraft of which types to understand figurative speech or why ch.75 told Muhammad (pbuh) and all of us, 'we will explain what it means' and only dummies will then take the Quhr-aahn in literal sense, except where conscience concurs in ascending reinterpretation? Then verse 5 reminds us even 'poor' Muhammad may have experienced sweet patience, but I am actually more concerned in retaining or raising my sweet patience, and inviting as many learners as God may allow. I want a God who delivers even right here on earth and who conquers, helps us confront and defeat the wrong doing folks of all questionable faith. We will punish where need be as per ch.18 and let the Lord finish the punishment where need be. So tell them no more respite against the liars and cruel ones, but that will require billions of security cameras to be made in 2026. Our target should always be big, our striving sincere, and our waiting be sweet patience for even unimaginable happiness where walls, oceans, or planets separate us from the wrongdoing folks.

State Levels Collaboration or country by country: It would have been most ideal for world governments to see cameras as more valuable than many vaccines. I do not need to endlessly argue 'how' in a time and space limited article, but think through it and read my other articles for hints. By classifying it as essential technology, we can in many ways make enough cameras for every human, from home, company, vehicle cameras, to body cameras in 2026. The states or some states have their own cowardly fears of civilians owning more cameras, but they can be re-educated and may God do. Millions or billions also distrust the governments so much that they may fear such a move by governments. How we smartly treat those who accept it versus reject it before it becomes mandatory in business+ settings matter. If we cannot secure international cooperation, even poor states like the Gambia must understand diverting the cost of few roads towards cameras can improve the character , health, and wealth of the Gambia, Lord be willing.

Only a guilty state, company, or person wants to remain in the old ways of claims with questionable evidence to wrongly prosecute at times or refuse the time based needed confronting of the guilty from home level and every place in your authority. By allowing upto ten different camera brand companies as options for even tiny Gambia, it eases the fears and gives room to good competition more than vaccine companies. Gradually, legislation may matter, especially in the world of business. I am a strong advocate for personal rights (sovereignty), but I strongly believe in regulating businesses to minimise sins between creatures. If abuse at individual levels is wrong, then abuse between a company and an individual is worse, then abuse between companies come where before abuse between countries? Be it vivid abuse or mental abuse, the governments must advise and reasonably pressure businesses towards a more just world.

Billionaire Level Collaboration or One good One: The Beloved Jesus Christ (pbuh) reportedly said: 'it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than a rich person to enter heaven...' Perhaps, then it would be an elephant through a needle eye for what percentage of human politicians and a cow for the journalists who justify fear of even cameras and refuse to echo me towards the billionaires and the poor who may or may not repent. If we understand the trivial nature of this world, then it makes very little sense to gather wealth indifferently and refuse small kindness. Musicians used to call each other to help end famines, but billionaires seem to call each other only to choose a candidate based on questionable positions on taxes and regulations? I mean a low level billionaire or even a centi-millionaire can contact ten to over hundred billionaires to help establish a worldwide culture of cameras in very smart ways and in a short time. However, many billionaires are capable of doing it alone within months. From the Arab billionaires who now believe in AI more than helping the poor and fighting oppression of our time, to other well known western+ billionaires like Bill Gates, Makenzie Scott, etc need human and/or God courting. God will tell me to speak up in the spirit of ch.103, but what is seeding to harvesting if He is not facilitating even the calls and debates? Each one of those billionaires fully owns cameras, perhaps less than I may recommend. Don't they ever think giving millions or billions of people better character and security+ may attract God to forgive them, secure them with Angels where cameras cannot help, and reward them in other ways? The honest answer is God can inspire them to act without me and you, but our responsibilities to urge each other can always help less reflective people to reflect or even think deeper. Like most religious quotes, I think Jesus Christ was referring to the average rich people or our generation of rich people. How many prophets were rich and without even cameras, but we know God and the Godly always appreciate cameras.

Personal level Collaboration or one by one: Be it a small village or neighbourhood, the effects of herd immunity and care demands you urge others on the importance of investing in cameras. From bulk buying to buying a portion or whole camera factory, reaching out is one step, but going alone in the right direction can still attract the God of visible and invisible Cameras. Make that journey to God with or without the people, then patiently wait with hopefully sweet patience.

Workplace and Culture of Cameras: I often jokingly mock my fellow Africans that they fear clitoris, cannabis, cameras, etc, but it is honestly worldwide, just varyingly with cameras. It puzzles me how can any workplace be allowed without cameras from the government and individual level. I would have demanded at least a hundred years of retention of footage if easy and factual investigation is better than hard and outdated claim+ oriented investigations. Some employees will also fear working under cameras, but that means you may be abused or not trusted when abused in many ways. Of course, in a capitalist world, the average employee is too weak to impose enough cameras in any workplace. Many workplaces may also never allow you body cameras. If ten to even fifty percent of Western workplaces have 25% of the needed cameras, then that is still insufficient cameras. I point to the shootings at Utah University and Brown University in the u.s as examples in their failures to reveal the culprit in actions.

From a business owner perspective: I would have fought tooth and nail to have the right to record anyone within my authority or you must buy my claims 100%. Where allowed, I would have recorded and kept it afar. Do not quickly reveal, but smartly show in court, not to the police.

Smart Delay: If you are an individual or business in this era, it is wiser to see the government and the media as criminals in claims over evidence. Trump may say only the media or the Liberal media... If a pretty girl is trying to bankrupt my company through claims, I will let claims versus claims play out until court time. Like the fifth amendment, I will rather refuse to give certain evidence to show the era of mere claims should die and be buried. After the media and government refuse my claims, then come court days, I will reveal evidence upon evidence even if questionable laws may put me in trouble in some states. Governments make many bad laws, including you cannot record even abusive cops in Florida, nor can you record others without 'permission' in Philadelphia, etc. Your right to record in all public places is a no brainer and do not let any coward take that away from you. Your right or responsibility to record in your private place or company is automatic, except limited bedrooms as per conscience. How can you remind me of my responsibility to guard myself and others if you deny me the right to gather evidence in a very unpredictable world? Well, perhaps the billions capitalists make through false claims is higher than the billions needed for worldwide culture of cameras. The right to delay evidence presenting is not just to shame the governments, but to reveal some groups are trusted over other groups based on mere claims, so cameras came to the rescue. A rescue must be smartly appreciated, even if it means paying a price, and that goes up to defying bad laws. Call me the most law-abiding citizen on good laws, especially as I grow older, but call me the one who thinks God reserves a special reward for those who defy or confront bad laws, with or without immediate win.

Confronting Small to Big Devils: When God says: 'I will conquer, me and my team', who among you think it means 'disbelievers' versus wrongdoers, or both? Well, keep debating, but I want to know your rank in confronting evil of our time? Have you ever confronted a child in wrongdoing? Well, perhaps culture of cameras can help us reveal the best confronting methods from the abusive child to the abusive parents, especially if God makes me a movie director. Confronting those weaker than you in power versus those stronger than you in the physical world cannot be the same. Confronting for self and confronting for others cannot also be the same. Have you ever confronted company wrongs, industry wrongs, government wrongs of what level and in how many continents? It takes love for Jarga to daringly want to see culture of cameras worldwide, because I can certainly turn off the news and be indifferent to what is happening in Nigeria, Saudi-Arabia, U.S, etc. Instead, I choose to write until YouTube and others are now censoring me, from implicitly to now explicitly? The u.s intelligence has been following me now for decades, but they cannot formally charge me or send me drone, because God sends me laughs, protects me, and keep asking me to love and help the helpless in the u.s+ more than the Democrats and Republicans combined?

Where is your bill to ascertain all childcare facilities have cameras beyond Minnesota? Oh Jarga that may reveal abuse by employees, reveal corruption, reduce media debate, or stop us from stopping millions of dollars to needy children because few adults may be guilty? When we distribute the branches of justice, those who think punishment is the most important part tend to get it wrong and often refuse repentance. Although cameras can help in due punishment, cameras help in learning, deterrence, and reducing of undue punishment. Our budgets on guns to imprisonment versus subsidising cameras for the poorest around the world mean we still lean on claims over evidence or time based evidence. Quick to act on punishment, but very late to act on embracing worldwide culture of cameras until when?

Besides the government, through urging, over 50% of Americans can afford buying cameras for themselves, fellow Americans, and even around the world to reduce immigration to the questionable 'Mecca' of money, health, or character? Well, God can teach from anywhere and raise someone like or bigger than Jarga, whom you cannot censor... Even my students may grow to pressure you to act and help the millions of Americans+ who deserve help more than the Epstein survivors. China and which countries are capable of making fifty billion cameras in 2026 for the eight billion people on earth? How many factories are needed, how many robots versus paid and volunteers can help realize it in 2026? God, please do not let them delay it, or give me the billions to show them how. Storage is hardly a problem now, but regulating for more distant storage may help. Batteries are improving, but research after caring for the poor may lead to other needed leaps. Anytime someone tries to dangerously record in public with their phone it means humans lack enough cameras and missing important footage for learning and beyond.

I am not a big fan of Trump, but he is another unpredictable man I wish God courts or totally defeats in the early part of 2026. Rather than bombing boats with cannabis+ and sometimes 'fishermen', imagine a Nobel peace prize from God: 'Trump or xyz helped realized worldwide culture of cameras, which prevented fist fights to wars, improve character worldwide, and brought countless good'. The alternative is also easy, within and outside politics. God can make president Xi or Putin make cameras and others so affordable to end every wrongdoing in and beyond America. Like most humans, leaders hardly have zero fears or 100% truthfulness, but that also means me and you can journey to God alive, align with 100% truth and drag the leaders to the future or at least stop or reduce their wrongs to near zero.

Truth and the Truthful: Well, I choose to focus on the role of the truthful ones more than Truth or God in this article. Even though in scaling, I vividly show that prayer is sometimes overrated because God may ask more than prayers at times, but I think God can still help us with not just sweet patience, but sweet confronting, and sweet defeats or surrender of the d[oers of]evils. God has both visible and invisible team players, but the invisible ones can be very hard in confronting and we largely want good for our fellow beings. This does not mean we are in any way soft to the wrongdoers or think God cannot help in other ways.

Imprecations: Hey! Heyy!! Heyyy!!! God's curse be upon anyone, any company, state, or invisible creature that tries to stop me, harm me , or reduce my dues. However, may God bless those who sincerely work with me. We cannot be one-eye, nor can we wait forever. [Quran Chapter 68]

8. So do not obey the deniers.

9. They would like you to compromise, so they would compromise.

Of course hadiths leaning 'scholars' want you to believe Islam wants you to blindly submit to our earthly leaders, but Quhr-aahn and conscience leaning Muslims+ understand the importance of resisting or good disobeying, and submission to rising conscience is vital. The Quhr-aahn smartly use 'do not obey' in multiple chapters. Then verse 9 is reminding us there has to be things we should never compromise. Our good ancestors prayed for cameras and other goods, so when it becomes affordable and questionable leaders want to dictate where we must not use cameras or ignore the poor with access to cameras, then we must smartly fight with '[ time], our money, and ourselves ' as per ch.61:11 and others until there is no more oppression on earth. No questionable hadiths can override such verses and common sense.

The importance of imprecations is smart and about humility. When you understand you need God's help and how defiant devils can be, then you will rather engage God in everything, on time, and to reduce your task. Sweet confronting does not mean we beg them, but rather we gently and happily show them we are unstoppable. We also want sweet defeat and who is a better helper than God that the disbelievers reject, but the hypocrites and weak submitters misunderstand on sins between creatures. May God help us with or without them, even while courting them is enough love.

I do not think there is a country on earth with no wrongdoing folks, but what are the individuals to governments doing to such guilty folks? The naive individual may claim it is the government's responsibility to ensure our security, but it is actually a shared responsibility from investing to bravely accepting it beyond our living rooms and kitchens. From negligence that involves businesses to negligence in your kitchen can be deadly. You can urge the government on businesses, but they may claim lack of evidence and where can your sunglass cameras and other body cameras pressure the street seller to learn or be punished with social media to real courthouse? I do not want to hear: 'but how our African+ ancestors lived without cameras' and bad habits, because I do not want to live like our questionable ancestors, the Arab ancestors, white ancestors, or any ancestor. So the only thing you cannot do as an individual on that front is jailing the guilty, except jailing in shame. On the reverse, the government can certainly demand all restaurant kitchens to have cameras from now on, or who does not see or hear 'standard oriented' western world being negligent beyond restaurants? What percentages of western restaurants versus African restaurants are guilty of which level of negligence are just endless useless debates compared to having a worldwide culture of cameras and imposing fast learning or you get replaced... Like you can urge the government, the government has the right or responsibility to urge you to have cameras for your kitchen+. The devil will whisper how about if it records a man physically or sexually abusing a wife or maid in what percentages versus a maid becoming more hygiene oriented to save a baby? That is deterrence and quick learning or let the arrogant sing: even if my maid or wife is negligent, the government should only build hospitals, not advise? Well, God and the Godly may find other means. Who refuses cameras until the cruel or negligent maid killed a baby deserves more than an atom's weight of reckoning.

On international level: I suspect at least 25% of Saudi or Arab bosses may never abuse their maids and may not fear cameras in the kitchen. As we demand it as a culture , you can choose to work only where cameras are allowed in one or two ways. Some may not allow you body cameras in their homes, but the research is worth taking and perfecting. I do believe both employees and employers do abuse each other, including deceptions that sometimes backfire.

Primary Record Holder and Access: The world of recording is all about access. If your boss is the sole accessor, then pray for a good boss. This is why businesses should be mandated to submit to multiple storage agencies that will be independent of the government, unless a warrant of investigation exists and is notified. In some workplaces, dual recording permission can be accepted or even encouraged. So where employees are allowed with body cameras, how can a questionable employee claim multiple sexual harassment and you refuse to record it? Devils will always find excuses, even where it seems irrelevant in our age. Over fifty percent of many businesses' service or production level can be found on the Internet free of charge, so to claim 'intellectual property ' protection should go through some screening for such permits, where need be. Beside employee and employer access or permission to record, lawyers and trusted parties access will matter. The amazing thing about technology includes fingerprints, meaning who tries to access things occur.

For the average person or average business, there is near zero risk to having a strong culture of cameras . For the elite who may have to protect their image+, tell them to hire experts and work on their character more than their image or reputation.

No Hostage Whisper: The big devils or invisible devils may remind you your about one to five percent negligent wrongs to fear cameras, but what percentage of negligence, lying, or cruelty they already have or may commit without a strong culture of cameras? The race is about repentance or learning, so even if it was God whispering, you can bravely say: forgive me or I rather pay my dues than to live in a world where even cameras are feared , and lying or cruelty are normalised as being human until when? You draw the line that 'I want to be in Jarga's camp of sweet patience' and please reward the truthful big in 2026 and forever more. You stand firm that cameras are a blessing, but ch.55 repeatedly says : 'which one of the favors or blessings of your Lord will you deny [at individual or collective level in what percentages]? Apparently, cameras, cameras, cameras they reject or refuse to seek diligently to herd immunity and they complain, trade blames like the people of hell? Jarga like blessings, especially the big ones, and may I never deny great blessings, but accept and invite where permitted. Heaven is described not just in products, but also in character, including no lying and cruelty. You can wish or pray for heaven, but I also like to co-build the highest possible heaven God may allow for self and my surroundings. A home, workplace+, where there is no lying or cruelty is nicer than the Whitehouse and Statehouses that fear cameras from others, but have cameras against you? Why can't we have laws that give them temporal protection and uphold learning beyond 'experience' from cowards and deep state claims and denials? Imagine after four or five years of Trump, Barrow, Tinubu, etc, we deserve all the recordings in your statehouse and government to be made public. I suspect some may argue only after the whole presidency or never! Until the citizens demand it enough. Again, I am more interested in the learning aspects. Trump and Barrow can trust whoever they want to , but I want to know which of the 'deep state' advisors advised Barrow against physically addressing the whole Gambia as 'complex' politically or who said what about the Ballroom and Epstein files+ to Trump and your president in your respective countries in different countries. These advisors or 'deep states' tend to have experience in exploiting fear, greed, and arrogance of politicians and beyond. Above all, who opposes the country or worldwide culture of cameras among them and refuses to debate me on live TV? Well, we may need other small gadgets we can have in our shoes or have an employee install somewhere in every government building if more time based transparency acts are not passed. It is absurd that details including the assassination of a president can be withheld for over 25 years, but how about if the guilty president was guilty from mindsets to words and actions?

Mindset karma: Once you agree devils deserve respite on even sins between creatures then you are insinuating against someone, some people, except you? No! I pray you become a proportionate victim until you learn about our responsibility to confront wrongdoers on sins between creatures. If you agree personal, party, or country's interest can go up to lying and cruelty, then you are a partner in crime on undefined boundaries. Your direct wrongs matter, but your indirect wrongs can quickly accumulate where you wrongly support a position or indifferently refuse to engage as per ch.103. This is why having universalist love or mindset is extremely crucial, especially in our age. Your mindset can determine what God may allow or not allow against you. I refuse to accept u.s or Gambia's so-called national interest is any higher than my due interests. They will give you false irrelevant examples, but you resist with more realistic examples. Due interests do not have to have any conflicts, we can co-exist, co-evolve. The question is not about interest, but rather about dues, so no so-called interest should be pursued to the level of lying or cruelty, including deceptions or mental cruelty. Now! That also means I must not fool the little girl or even the government, which means adjustments towards 100% truthfulness. Many of us want to outperform our parents and world leaders in wealth, health, and long life, but how many of us want to outperform those mentioned in the world of character? The race to be 100% truthful at all times is more open than seeing or feeling the sun while alive, so strive hard because Jarga thinks 99.5% truthfulness is sometimes dangerous, except you bounce back at least on attempt , not just achievements. At what age will you reach 100% truthfulness with individuals, companies, and states, plus refuse to drop even a point?

Personal sovereignty is a term people do not use very often, but I think it should replace the term personal rights. Mr. Halifa Sallah of the Gambia rightly said people are sovereign but wrongly claimed 'people lose their sovereignty after elections'. Not really, we can have multiple levels of sovereignty in peaceful co-existence and re-arranging of the so-called rights of governments. We are not electing governments to infringe on our personal sovereignty, but rather to maintain and guard us from the infringement of sovereignty between ourselves. Once we understand this reality, then the rights of minorities will never be trampled by a questionable majority in fear, greed, or arrogance. I am the minority that can defeat every guilty majority. I am the one who said it is wrong to claim 'no one is above the law', but instead say: The law should not be above anyone but between people. It does not matter what history exists from the cultural days, religious eras, and now government eras -- life is about discovery or learning towards perfection. Elections are merely agreements to minimise impositions, so it is absurd to justify unjust imposing due to other agreements that can be just or unjust. Similar to how a sovereign country can enter international agreements without losing sovereignty, our personal sovereignty can co-exist and should never be lost to any questionable law. Our politicians to judges and ordinary citizens should know these facts.

We are under God+ and with limitations. If we submit due to power alone, we may wrongly submit to devils. This is why I choose to worship only a God that will not do me wrong . Once I see wrong, I see it as an obligation to fight back with every given power. God is not known through power alone , but better through choices. So a devil may prefer praises as the highest form of worship, but I am looking for a God who is ready to end all major wrongs on earth. The conquest has indeed started and I am asking for much higher speed in 2026. In which year did God allow cameras on earth, but God or which leaders deny it to the poor, or how many of the poor deny it themselves now? You can focus on those who wrongly fear it or do not prioritise it, but I want to help those who love it as the 'good news' and want to impose it against those who refuse to repent. Ask them! What percentages of their negligence, lying, or cruelty do they think they have the right to hide and until when? If they vaguely claim, then proceed to numbers. Tell them: Jarga and perhaps millions or billions of people want to be 100% truthful and kind in 2026 and beyond, so are they not humans like Jarga, refuse to try, or want to be among the bottom one billion or one million to repent ? Tell them: God has cameras bigger than what Jarga is wishing for and their so-called prayers or prophets cannot save them even from Jarga with evidence, so imagine the angels who do not ask permission to record or call them to account. Tell them even the opposition leaders who refuse to urge and act are just as guilty as those in government. From Obama in the u.s to Ousainou Darboe and others in the Gambia, you refuse to urge for worldwide culture of cameras like Jarga. From the 'Jimmy Kimmels' to the 'Candace Owens', you benefit from the limited culture of cameras, but refuse to urge like Jarga. From the BBCs to CNNs of each country, when will you urge or feature Jarga as the visible spirit of truth of our time? Didn't Jesus say: 'you cannot bear the whole truth then, but the spirit of truth will still come...' How many years since then, and many of you cannot still bear even the truth of cameras in the workplaces and churches+?

The distance between God and man is both near and far. It is near in the essence that he can see, hear, and help you within seconds. It is far in many ways, including which blessings we may attain with time. The world of distance also is relative to which vehicle is used. So when one verse describes the journey as 'fifty thousand years [based on vehicle A]' versus a different number in a different verse, it is essentially meant to distract the disbelievers+ into useless arguments. As a firm believer, you should focus more on the clear instructive verses, not the descriptive verses. Once you do all or most of what you are supposed (instructed) to, you will likely get achievements and sweet patience even here on earth. Achievements also come with levels, because writing such a marvelous article is indeed some form of achievements, but just a seed from an earthly perspective. How many levels of media houses may publish it is another level of achievement. Then the number of people who will agree , disagree, or learn something away from my primary target may vary. After it is on the Internet, I have almost no control over the thousands, millions, or billions it may reach by when. My ultimate target is not just actually having billions of cameras around every corner on earth, as vividly part of my targets, but for God to help humans repent and amend our ways for more blessings. Yes it took me hours to write it and billions of hope, but what achievements can I appreciate versus ignore? Clearly, God can make it a success through facilitation within days. So fifty thousand years of progress within a year is indeed feasible and desired, but humans can only apply and the approval can be lower, exact, or higher. From a human level perspective, it makes no sense for me to ask small, but I do not want to ask unjustly either. May God bless me and every good soul ready to work with me. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn