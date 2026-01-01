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Thu, 01 Jan 2026 General News

Dr Siaw Agyepong supports senior citizens, others on New Year Day

By Francis Ameyibor
Dr Siaw Agyepong supports senior citizens, others on New Year Day

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, on the crack of 2026, demonstrated love, passion and commitment to support the vulnerable and the needy by giving back to the community with a special New Year package.

Dr Siaw Agyepong best described as a serial entrepreneur with a penchant for identifying business opportunities across various industries. He supported over 5,000 individuals with special packages which included food items, rice, canned fish, drinks, cooking oil and an undisclosed sum of money.

The annual event, which took place at multiple locations, including Dodowa, Kasoa, Madina, and other strategic places, where senior citizens, women, men, and youth received the various gifts.

Speaking to Modern Ghana News on the fringes of the exercises, Dr Siaw Agyepong stressed the need to support the underprivileged groups and to spread the Christmas love: “New Year is a moment for a fresh start and renewal of hope.”

He said the privileged must support the less privileged to ensure that “we reduce each other’s burdens; society can only move forward if we support one another; the creation of companies for the unemployed to get jobs; the provision of health facilities for the sick to get means for healing; and others form part of the community support system.”

Dr Agyepong noted that no community or individual is an island on its own: “We depend on each other to survive; hence, the need to provide some relief to our senior citizens, women and the vulnerable, the youth, and other socially disadvantaged groups.”

Mr Ernest Morgan Acquah, Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, told the media that the annual tradition is a reflection of Dr Siaw Agyepong’s people-centred approach to philanthropy, aimed at sharing his joy with the less privileged at the start of each year.

“As a devout Christian and elder at the Church of Pentecost, Dr Siaw Agyepong believes that such benevolence will bring people closer to Christ, and the New Year packaged demonstrates the Jospong Group Executive Chairman’s long-standing commitment to giving back to society,” he said.

He said the gesture, which spans over a decade, is an affirmation of Dr Siaw Agyepong’s leadership by example, philanthropic spirit, commitment to transform lives through giving and support for national development.

Mr Acquah, on behalf of the Jospong Group of Companies, took the opportunity to wish Ghanaians a prosperous New Year, stressing, “We pray that this new year brings hope, joy, and success to all Ghanaians.”

In 2006, Dr Agyepong revolutionised waste management in Ghana with the birth of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the adoption and utilisation of simple but modern technological methods of waste management at affordable and competitive rates.

Today, after consecutive years of success, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has brought forth other waste management companies in the supply chain, thus providing total and integrated waste management solutions nationwide and in five other African countries.

An award-winning company, Zoomlion is the leading waste management company in Ghana, through whose performance the Jospong Group boasts of three recycling companies, a sewerage treatment plant, transfer stations, medical treatment facilities and landfill management, among others.

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