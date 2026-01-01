TeraOne Media Supports Vulnerable Groups in Sunyani With New Year Donation

TeraOne Media, operators of the Sunyani-based Sompa FM, on Thursday donated assorted food items to vulnerable residents in the Sunyani Municipality as part of efforts to usher in the New Year with compassion and community support.

More than 300 beneficiaries—mostly elderly widows from the Sunyani Zongo community and farming communities such as Abesim, Baakoniaba, Kuotokrom, Wawasua, Yawsae, and other deprived areas—received packages containing a five‑kilogram bag of rice, two tins of sardines, two tins of tomatoes, and a bottle of cooking oil.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the presentation ceremony, Mr. Aboagye Yaw Boadi, General Manager of Sompa FM, noted that the station had also donated second-hand clothing and other essential items to selected orphanage homes.

He explained that beyond its core mandate of entertaining, informing, and educating the public on national social interventions and economic policies, Sompa FM remains committed to improving the welfare of vulnerable groups within society.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mr. Boadi reaffirmed the station’s mission: “We remain dedicated to keeping the masses well informed on policies and programmes, and to giving a voice to the voiceless in society.”

He expressed appreciation to the station’s cherished listeners and pledged to continue developing programmes that enlighten and empower the public to make informed political and social decisions.

Several beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sompa FM for the gesture and encouraged other media houses to emulate the initiative to help alleviate the hardships faced by widows and other vulnerable individuals.

Madam Marima Iddrisu from Baakoniaba said, “I am extremely excited about this wonderful package, and I am most grateful to the FM station.”

Another beneficiary from Abesim, Madam Theresah Safoaa, also thanked the station and expressed hope that such support would continue to ease the burdens of widows in the community.