Nandom Paramount Chief calls for unity in 2026

Nandom Paramount Chief, Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, in a goodwill message has commended his subjects, including sub-chiefs, queen mothers, and other traditional leaders, for their unwavering support towards the development of Nandom and stressed unity for total development this year.

“As we usher in the new year, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all our friends, partners, and stakeholders. May 2026 be a year of unprecedented growth, prosperity, and peace for all.

“I am pleased to report that our community has made significant strides in development, thanks to the unwavering support of our sub-chiefs, queen mothers, and other traditional leaders. I commend their dedication and commitment to the progress of Nandom,” Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII noted.

The Paramount Chief noted that there cannot be any meaningful development in a country, community or family with unity and expressed his gratitude to the security operatives in the traditional area and the nation as a whole for maintaining peace and order in the country and his traditional jurisdiction.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII, who is also the founder and President of Rabito Clinics, emphasised that with collective effort, the area can unlock its potential and become a shining example for Ghana and Africa.

He also acknowledged the vital role the security operatives play in creating a conducive environment for development.

The Paramount Chief also extended his appreciation to workers, especially teachers, nurses, state and non-state actors, civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, women, and youth groups for their contributions to the development of Nandom in 2025.

He noted that 2026 offers Ghanaians and citizens of Nandom another opportunity to enhance development through a concerted effort, unity of purpose, progressive traditional leadership, and cooperation and collaboration among all towards a common goal.

He urged Nandom citizens to strive for excellence in their respective fields, promoting unity and avoiding criminal activities that could tarnish the area's reputation.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII also consoled and encouraged families who lost loved ones in 2025 to find solace in their faith, emphasising the importance of focusing on the omnipotent God and the people around for support in difficult times.

He also called on students to focus on their studies, recognising the critical role education plays in shaping the future of Nandom.

“As the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, I am proud to see our community thrive and grow, with initiatives from government, investors, individuals, and farmers to create new opportunities for economic development.

In the new year, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII noted that under his leadership the traditional council will continue to prioritise initiatives that promote health, education, and economic empowerment.

“We believe that together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our people and contribute to the prosperity of our nation.

“We invite you to partner with us in our mission to drive positive change in Ghana. Together, we can create a brighter future for our communities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our nation,” Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII noted.