ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 01 Jan 2026 General News

Nandom Paramount Chief calls for unity in 2026

By Francis Ameyibor
Nandom Paramount Chief calls for unity in 2026

Nandom Paramount Chief, Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, in a goodwill message has commended his subjects, including sub-chiefs, queen mothers, and other traditional leaders, for their unwavering support towards the development of Nandom and stressed unity for total development this year.

“As we usher in the new year, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all our friends, partners, and stakeholders. May 2026 be a year of unprecedented growth, prosperity, and peace for all.

“I am pleased to report that our community has made significant strides in development, thanks to the unwavering support of our sub-chiefs, queen mothers, and other traditional leaders. I commend their dedication and commitment to the progress of Nandom,” Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII noted.

The Paramount Chief noted that there cannot be any meaningful development in a country, community or family with unity and expressed his gratitude to the security operatives in the traditional area and the nation as a whole for maintaining peace and order in the country and his traditional jurisdiction.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII, who is also the founder and President of Rabito Clinics, emphasised that with collective effort, the area can unlock its potential and become a shining example for Ghana and Africa.

He also acknowledged the vital role the security operatives play in creating a conducive environment for development.

The Paramount Chief also extended his appreciation to workers, especially teachers, nurses, state and non-state actors, civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, women, and youth groups for their contributions to the development of Nandom in 2025.

He noted that 2026 offers Ghanaians and citizens of Nandom another opportunity to enhance development through a concerted effort, unity of purpose, progressive traditional leadership, and cooperation and collaboration among all towards a common goal.

He urged Nandom citizens to strive for excellence in their respective fields, promoting unity and avoiding criminal activities that could tarnish the area's reputation.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII also consoled and encouraged families who lost loved ones in 2025 to find solace in their faith, emphasising the importance of focusing on the omnipotent God and the people around for support in difficult times.

He also called on students to focus on their studies, recognising the critical role education plays in shaping the future of Nandom.

“As the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, I am proud to see our community thrive and grow, with initiatives from government, investors, individuals, and farmers to create new opportunities for economic development.

In the new year, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII noted that under his leadership the traditional council will continue to prioritise initiatives that promote health, education, and economic empowerment.

“We believe that together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our people and contribute to the prosperity of our nation.

“We invite you to partner with us in our mission to drive positive change in Ghana. Together, we can create a brighter future for our communities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our nation,” Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII noted.

11202625219-1h830o4aau-naa-prof-delle-chiir-viii

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Comments

Kwame-Italy | 1/2/2026 11:31:05 PM

Excellent Speech by a Learned Traditional Authority cum Professional Expertise to move Forwards Mother Ghana. Happy New Year .Thanks.

Comments1
Top Stories

2 minutes ago

A file photo of a Boko Haram militant taken February 24, 2006. - George Osodi, AP How jihadist groups like Boko Haram use AI for acts of terror

2 minutes ago

Botswanas High Court decriminalised same-sex relationships in 2019. By Monirul Bhuiyan (AFP) Botswana bid to legalise same-sex marriage draws church, cultural opposition

14 minutes ago

Ghana becomes first African nation to sign Accelerated Patent Grant Agreement for faster patent approvals Ghana becomes first African nation to sign Accelerated Patent Grant Agreement fo...

4 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman hopeful, Paul Afoko 'I was angry over my suspension' – Paul Afoko

5 hours ago

Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepays electronic money licence over regulatory breaches Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepay's electronic money licence over regulatory breaches

5 hours ago

Bawumia did not show leadership by refusing to join clean-up exercise — Apanga Bawumia did not show leadership by refusing to join clean-up exercise — Apanga

5 hours ago

ECOWAS delegation begins study tour of NPAs fuel quality regulation ECOWAS delegation begins study tour of NPA's fuel quality regulation

5 hours ago

Lamtiig A. Apangaleft and Dennis Miracles Aboagye GH¢50m bail for Miracles Aboagye not punishment, justified by amount under probe...

5 hours ago

Obuasi: Three arrested for allegedly disrupting NPP constituency elections, granted GHS50,000 bail Obuasi: Three arrested for allegedly disrupting NPP constituency elections, gran...

5 hours ago

KMA boss Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi KMA to resume demolition of unauthorized structures at Asafo Interchange on July...

Just in....
body-container-line