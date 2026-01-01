Policing and Diligence in Ghana: Service with Integrity

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) is a vital institution responsible for maintaining law and order, protecting lives and property, and ensuring peace and security across the nation. Policing in Ghana demands discipline, alertness, and a strong sense of duty. These responsibilities are guided by the official motto of the Service, “Service with Integrity,” which emphasizes honesty, professionalism, and commitment to the public good. In periods of heightened crime, such as the last quarter of 2025, the importance of diligent and ethical policing became even more evident.

Policing and diligence are closely linked. Diligence in policing refers to the careful, consistent, and responsible performance of duties. Police officers are expected to be proactive in crime prevention, thorough in investigations, and fair in enforcing the law. The Ghana Police Service carries out a wide range of duties including patrols, intelligence gathering, traffic control, crowd management, and community policing. These activities require dedication and constant readiness, as the safety of citizens depends on the effectiveness of police work.

The last quarter of 2025 was a particularly challenging period for the Ghana Police Service. During this time, several parts of the country recorded increased criminal activities that raised public concern. These crimes included armed robbery incidents, fraud and cybercrime cases, vehicle theft, drug-related offenses, and unlawful possession of firearms. The rise in such crimes tested the capacity, preparedness, and professionalism of the police.

One notable category of cases involved armed robbery operations in some urban and highway areas. Through intelligence-led patrols and special operations, the police were able to track and apprehend suspects believed to be involved in these robberies. In some instances, stolen items and weapons were recovered, helping to prevent further criminal acts. These operations demonstrated the importance of vigilance, teamwork, and timely response in combating violent crime.

Another significant area was fraud and cybercrime, which saw an increase during the period. The Ghana Police Service, through its specialized units, investigated cases involving online scams and financial deception. Several suspects were arrested following detailed investigations and cooperation with victims and financial institutions. These cases highlighted the evolving nature of crime and the need for modern investigative skills and technology.

There were also reported cases of vehicle theft and illegal possession of weapons, especially in some border and transit areas. The police conducted snap checks and surveillance operations that led to the arrest of suspects and the recovery of stolen vehicles and prohibited items. These actions helped to disrupt criminal networks and improve public safety.

Throughout these operations, the principle of “Service with Integrity” remained central. The Ghana Police Service emphasized lawful conduct, respect for human rights, and adherence to due process. Officers were expected to act professionally, avoid abuse of power, and ensure that suspects were treated fairly. Integrity in policing is essential for maintaining public trust, especially during times of heightened security concern.

Community cooperation played a crucial role during the last quarter of 2025. Information provided by citizens helped the police to identify suspects and prevent crimes. This cooperation showed the value of community policing, where the police and the public work together to maintain peace. When the police act with integrity, citizens are more willing to support law enforcement efforts.

Despite the successes recorded, the period also revealed challenges such as limited resources, increased criminal sophistication, and public fear. These challenges underscored the need for continuous training, improved logistics, modern equipment, and stronger intelligence systems. Addressing these issues is necessary for enhancing police effectiveness in the future.

In conclusion, the Ghana Police Service remains a cornerstone of national security. Policing and diligence, guided by the motto “Service with Integrity,” are essential for maintaining law and order. The experiences of the last quarter of 2025 showed both the challenges of modern policing and the dedication of police officers who worked tirelessly to protect the nation. By strengthening professionalism, integrity, and community partnership, the Ghana Police Service can continue to promote peace, justice, and security for all citizens.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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