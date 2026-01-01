Ghana not losing out on tourism, no destination in West Africa beats us — Deputy GTA boss

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has dismissed claims that Ghana’s tourism sector is declining.

Some commentators have criticised the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the GTA over what they see as reduced festive season activity compared to previous years.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Thursday, January 1, 2025, Abeiku Santana argued that the country has instead recorded a steady increase in tourism, surpassing other West African nations.

“Let us be clear: Ghana is not losing out. In fact, there’s no destination in West Africa that beats Ghana when it comes to tourism. Our domestic tourism has grown even more than inbound foreign visitors,” he said.

He highlighted the country’s robust cultural and event calendar as evidence of growing tourism, noting activities such as the Chocolate Week in February, Heritage Month in March, Easter festivities in April, and Panafest in September.

“Tourism is developing. The awareness of tourism has become so pronounced that players are coming in. There is infrastructure, from accommodation, car rentals, tour guides, and more, and people are engaging with it,” he stressed.

Abeiku Santana also urged tourism operators to improve service quality to ensure that visitors have memorable experiences that encourage spending and repeat visits.