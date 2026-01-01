NPP's 2024 defeat painful but does not define party— Justin Kodua Frimpong

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Justin Kodua Frimpong has admitted that the party is still grappling with the pain of its defeat in the December 7 2024 general elections but insists the setback does not define the NPP or its future.

In a New Year message to party supporters, Kodua Frimpong said the scars of the loss remain fresh, describing the past year as one marked by deep trials and difficult moments. Despite this, he stressed that the NPP remains resilient and grounded in values that go beyond a single electoral outcome.

According to him, the strength of the party lies in its enduring principles, unyielding spirit and unwavering commitment to Ghana. He said while the election loss was painful, it does not erase the party’s history or its relevance to national development.

Kodua Frimpong noted that the NPP has weathered challenging periods in the past and emerged stronger through unity and collective resolve. He said the current situation is no different, adding that the party has already begun taking bold steps to address weaknesses exposed by the defeat and reposition itself for the future.

He revealed that the party has initiated wide ranging internal reforms, including amendments to its constitution, the establishment of a training and research centre known as the Patriotic Institute, and the reactivation of its membership payment platform. He explained that these measures are aimed at rebuilding a stronger, more organised and competitive party.

Looking ahead, the General Secretary said the NPP will embark on major activities this year, including the election of a presidential candidate, the selection of party officers at all levels, and a reconciliation and unity drive across the party. He assured members that all internal elections will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Kodua Frimpong cautioned against factionalism as the party prepares for a competitive presidential race, urging members to put the collective interest of the NPP above personal ambitions. He said leadership within the party must be guided by the need to heal divisions, rebuild trust and restore confidence among supporters.

He commended the Minority in Parliament led by Alexander Afenyo Markin for holding the government to account and praised party executives and grassroots members for their loyalty and commitment despite the loss of political power.

Calling for renewed hope, Kodua Frimpong urged supporters not to lose faith in the party’s future. He said the NPP will rebuild and rise again through reflection, resilience and collective effort, stressing that the journey forward begins with unity and a shared sense of purpose.