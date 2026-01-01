ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 01 Jan 2026 Social News

Cape Coast sets for massive transformational in 2026

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Cape Coast sets for massive transformational in 2026

Cape Coast is positioning itself for a historic transformation in 2026 as the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), under the leadership of Hon. George Justice Arthur, rolls out bold policies, strategic investments and flagship events aimed at redefining the metropolis as a centre for development, tourism and business.

With a clear vision anchored on sustainable growth, cultural promotion and private-sector participation, the city is opening a new chapter that promises opportunities for residents, investors and visitors alike.

8-Year Development Plan Takes Off
The year 2026 marks the official commencement of CCMA’s ambitious 8-year development blueprint. This long-term plan is designed to address critical infrastructure gaps, enhance livelihoods and stimulate economic growth across the metropolis. Key focus areas include urban renewal, job creation, skills development and improved service delivery, all aimed at improving the quality of life for residents while making Cape Coast more competitive on the national and global stage.

Cape Coast Tourism Summit & Fair – March 6, 2026

As part of efforts to deepen Cape Coast’s tourism appeal, CCMA will host a Tourism Summit and Fair on 6th March, 2026. The event is expected to bring together tourism operators, investors, policymakers and international partners to showcase the city’s diverse tourism offerings from its historic landmarks and coastal attractions to its vibrant cultural heritage. The summit will also serve as a marketplace to promote and sell Cape Coast as a must-visit global destination.

Business & Investment Summit – August/September 2026

In a strong signal to the business community, CCMA will organize a Business and Investment Summit in August or September 2026. The summit will create a platform for engagement between local authorities and both domestic and international investors. Notably, 250 acres of land have been secured for development into an industrial hub, creating opportunities for large-scale projects, manufacturing, and enterprise development. This initiative is expected to generate jobs and boost the local economy significantly.

Masquerades & Brass Band Festival
Celebrating culture remains central to Cape Coast’s identity. The planned Masquerades and Brass Band Festival will spotlight the city’s rich cultural traditions through colourful performances by masquerade groups and brass bands. Beyond entertainment, the festival aims to promote cultural tourism, preserve heritage, and project Cape Coast’s unique cultural brand to a global audience.

A City Ready for Growth
With these initiatives, Cape Coast is clearly signaling its readiness for business, culture and tourism. The year 2026 is shaping up to be a defining moment one that positions the metropolis for sustained growth, increased investment and international recognition.

As CCMA opens its doors to partners and stakeholders, Cape Coast stands poised to reclaim and expand its status as one of Ghana’s most strategic and vibrant cities.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Your statement never said Miracles cannot be found, hiding, declared wanted; stop the abuse — MFWA Boss blasts EOCO 'Your statement never said Miracles cannot be found, hiding, declared wanted; st...

2 hours ago

Miracles Aboagyes bail terms cruel and oppressive — Samuel Atta Akyea Miracles Aboagye's bail terms 'cruel and oppressive' — Samuel Atta Akyea

2 hours ago

Miracles Aboagyes arrest: EOCOs statement is a disgrace to Ghanas democracy - Justin Kodua Miracles Aboagye's arrest: EOCO's statement is a 'disgrace to Ghana's democracy'...

2 hours ago

Ernest Brogya Genfi demolishing one of the old Burma Camp structures Ghana Armed Forces begins GH¢190million redevelopment of Burma Camp

2 hours ago

Ato Forson to present 2026 mid-year budget review next week Ato Forson to present 2026 mid-year budget review next week

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye cant meet GH¢50million bail conditions — Lawyers Dennis Miracles Aboagye can't meet GH¢50million bail conditions — Lawyers

2 hours ago

GNFS recovers body of 11-year-old boy from drowning incident at Adenta Aviation GNFS recovers body of 11-year-old boy from drowning incident at Adenta Aviation

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh 'The elephant will never forget what you’re doing to Miracles Aboagye today' — N...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Sylvester Tetteh NDC govt using 'unfounded arrests' to distract from 'terrible job' — Sylvester T...

3 hours ago

NPP holds constituency elections in 245 constituencies as 31 locked-up in dispute NPP holds constituency elections in 245 constituencies as 31 locked-up in disput...

Just in....
body-container-line