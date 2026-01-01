Cape Coast sets for massive transformational in 2026

Cape Coast is positioning itself for a historic transformation in 2026 as the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), under the leadership of Hon. George Justice Arthur, rolls out bold policies, strategic investments and flagship events aimed at redefining the metropolis as a centre for development, tourism and business.

With a clear vision anchored on sustainable growth, cultural promotion and private-sector participation, the city is opening a new chapter that promises opportunities for residents, investors and visitors alike.

8-Year Development Plan Takes Off

The year 2026 marks the official commencement of CCMA’s ambitious 8-year development blueprint. This long-term plan is designed to address critical infrastructure gaps, enhance livelihoods and stimulate economic growth across the metropolis. Key focus areas include urban renewal, job creation, skills development and improved service delivery, all aimed at improving the quality of life for residents while making Cape Coast more competitive on the national and global stage.

Cape Coast Tourism Summit & Fair – March 6, 2026

As part of efforts to deepen Cape Coast’s tourism appeal, CCMA will host a Tourism Summit and Fair on 6th March, 2026. The event is expected to bring together tourism operators, investors, policymakers and international partners to showcase the city’s diverse tourism offerings from its historic landmarks and coastal attractions to its vibrant cultural heritage. The summit will also serve as a marketplace to promote and sell Cape Coast as a must-visit global destination.

Business & Investment Summit – August/September 2026

In a strong signal to the business community, CCMA will organize a Business and Investment Summit in August or September 2026. The summit will create a platform for engagement between local authorities and both domestic and international investors. Notably, 250 acres of land have been secured for development into an industrial hub, creating opportunities for large-scale projects, manufacturing, and enterprise development. This initiative is expected to generate jobs and boost the local economy significantly.

Masquerades & Brass Band Festival

Celebrating culture remains central to Cape Coast’s identity. The planned Masquerades and Brass Band Festival will spotlight the city’s rich cultural traditions through colourful performances by masquerade groups and brass bands. Beyond entertainment, the festival aims to promote cultural tourism, preserve heritage, and project Cape Coast’s unique cultural brand to a global audience.

A City Ready for Growth

With these initiatives, Cape Coast is clearly signaling its readiness for business, culture and tourism. The year 2026 is shaping up to be a defining moment one that positions the metropolis for sustained growth, increased investment and international recognition.

As CCMA opens its doors to partners and stakeholders, Cape Coast stands poised to reclaim and expand its status as one of Ghana’s most strategic and vibrant cities.