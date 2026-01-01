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Police restores calm after swoop at Aboso

  Thu, 01 Jan 2026
Social News Policerestorescalm after swoop atAboso
THU, 01 JAN 2026

The Western Central Regional Police Command has restored calm, following a disturbance that occurred during a swoop operation at Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality on December 31, 2025.

The operation formed part of the Commands security preparation ahead of the December 31st crossover night, aimed at clearing the town of drug peddlers, pushers, and traffickers.

During the exercise, about seventy suspected drug dealers, pushers, and users were arrested.

The information was contained in a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, the Head of Public Affairs Unit Western Central Region, and shared with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday.

The statement said preliminary investigations indicated that while, the police personnel were preparing to convey the suspects to the police station, an individual identified as Chairman Dela approached the officers to intervene.

It added that, he was informed that the operation targeted persons suspected to be involved in drug-related activities.

The said individual subsequently moved to address a gathered crowd and however, the situation escalated as some members of the crowd became hostile and armed themselves with guns, machetes, and stones, began firing shots and throwing stones at the police personnel.

The statement further said to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of the officers, they tactically withdrew from the area, but the crowd pursued them from Gangway area to the Aboso market, during which some officers, acting in self-defence, discharged their weapons.

The statement said during the confusion, two of the youth sustained gunshot wounds and a young man was found unconscious with blood oozing from the back of his head.

He was immediately conveyed by the police to the Apinto Government hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The statement reiterated that peace had returned to the area, and investigations into the incident were ongoing.

The Western Central Regional Police Command had urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police.

It also assured the public that further updates would be provided as investigations progressed.

GNA

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