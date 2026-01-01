Quality leadership needed for Ghana's transformation — Reverend Joshua Obeng 

Reverend Joshua Obeng, the Resident Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), has called for high-quality leadership across all spheres of public life, with particular emphasis on government institutions, describing visionary governance as critical to Ghana's transformation.

He made the call while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the church's 31st Watch Night Service at the Ayigya branch in Kumasi.

“It is a proven fact that development thrives where quality leadership resides,” Pastor Joshua stated.

He said Ghana's national turnaround hinged largely on the performance of leaders entrusted with public resources, stressing the need for such people to deliver with excellence.

The Resident Pastor urged Christians to take keen interest in governance by aspiring to leadership positions in both public and private institutions.

He explained that such roles provided believers with the opportunity to lead using the “unbridled wisdom and principles of Christ,” which he believes can significantly accelerate development across various sectors of the economy.

“The time has come for Christians having studied the leadership traits of Christ to assert themselves in positions of trust. By doing so, they can spearhead the transformation necessary for a prosperous Ghana,” he remarked.

Looking ahead, Reverend Obeng described 2026 as a year of hope and opportunity for both the Church and the nation.

While acknowledging God's role in granting new beginnings, he stressed that divine favor must be complemented by human effort.

He said 2026 would produce positive outcomes if Ghanaians remained focused, energetic, and hardworking.

“God is a principled God who wants the best for His people. However, as a nation, we must be willing to 'work our hands in the dirt' to see the results we pray for,” he stressed.

He praised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration for its initial efforts and encouraged President John Dramani Mahama to stay committed to the policies and programmes that earned him the mandate of the Ghanaian people.

Pastor Obeng also offered words of comfort to individuals and families affected by fire outbreaks and those who lost loved ones in the past year.

He reaffirmed CCC's commitment to supporting victims and prayed for a year of safety, protection, and national stability.

The Watch Night Service concluded with a sermon and benediction delivered by Reverend Ransford Obeng, the General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Center.

Welcoming the congregation including the visiting Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Mr Michael Kwasi Aidoo into 2026, he prophesied a year of success for Ghanaians.

He urged the faithful to walk in divine confidence, resist negative declarations, and rely on prayer to secure a fulfilling, purposeful, and impactful year ahead.

GNA