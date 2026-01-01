Ghana’s Forgotten Pensioners: Why Banks, LEAP, and the State Must Share Responsibility for Elderly Survival

In every society, pensioners are living archives of national labour, discipline, and sacrifice. They are teachers who shaped minds, administrators who kept the civil service running, nurses who held hospitals together, drivers who transported the economy, and technicians who powered industries. Yet in Ghana today, many pensioners live not with dignity, but with anxiety --- calculating how to stretch a meagre pension across food, rent, medication, utilities, and family obligations.

The uncomfortable truth is that retirement in Ghana often marks the beginning of poverty, not rest. While successive governments point to SSNIT and CAP 30 as evidence of social security, lived reality tells a different story. Pension income, for a significant proportion of retirees, is grossly inadequate, eroded by inflation, rising healthcare costs, and urban living expenses. What makes this situation more troubling is that Ghana is not short of policy examples, even from countries with similar economic profiles that show how pensioners can be supported beyond state pensions. This article argues three interlinked points. One, that many countries deliberately support pensioners through multi-layered welfare systems; two, that Ghanaian banks owe pensioners a deferred social responsibility arising from decades of profitable relationships; and three, that LEAP and other social interventions must be restructured to include poor pensioners without apology or stigma.

Pensioners Built the Banks --- Then Were Abandoned

For over four decades, Ghanaian workers were the most reliable customers of the banking sector. Salaries were compulsorily paid through banks. Workers operated current and savings accounts, took personal loans, salary advances, mortgages, and overdrafts. Interest rates were often punishing, sometimes exceeding 30% – 40%. Default rates were low because salaries served as collateral. In truth, most workers lived in perpetual indebtedness throughout their working lives. Loans were rolled over, refinanced, or restructured, not because banks were charitable, but because the system was secure and profitable. Let us be frank. The banks benefited from workers more than private sector customers. Workers’ predictable income streams stabilized bank liquidity, reduced credit risk, enabled aggressive loan growth, and funded bank expansion and profitability. Yet once workers retired, many banks quietly reclassified them as economically irrelevant. Charges returned. Preferential treatment disappeared. Some pensioners were even denied basic financial products on the basis of age.

This is why the call for bank-supported pensioner welfare is not a demand for charity. It is a demand for deferred social responsibility --- a moral and economic payback for decades of mutual dependence tilted heavily in favour of the banks. In several countries, banks are required or incentivized to offer senior-friendly accounts, zero-fee banking, debt relief mechanisms, health and welfare partnerships, and community-based elderly support. Ghana can do the same.

How Other Countries Support Pensioners beyond Pensions

Contrary to the belief that pensioner welfare is a luxury of rich nations, many countries, including middle-income economies have deliberately built support systems around old age.

In the United Kingdom, pensioners receive Pension Credit to top up low incomes, winter fuel allowances, council tax relief, free public transport, and utility discounts. Banks offer senior accounts with zero charges, while energy companies are legally required to protect elderly customers from fuel poverty.

Germany operates a Basic Security in Old Age scheme for poor pensioners, rent subsidies, and full health insurance coverage for low-income retirees. Municipalities maintain elderly welfare offices that provide food assistance and care services.

In Canada, the Guaranteed Income Supplement ensures that pensioners do not fall below the poverty line. Provinces add transport, drug, and housing subsidies, while banks actively fund community senior centers.

Japan, facing rapid ageing, integrates pension support with community care. Banks provide home banking assistance, fraud protection, and fee-free services for seniors. Supermarkets and pharmacies offer senior discounts supported by tax incentives.

Closer home, South Africa provides a non-contributory Old Age Grant, free healthcare, transport concessions, and utility support. This proves that economic capacity is not the main barrier! Political will is!

The LEAP Blind Spot: When Pensioners Are Excluded for Being Pensioners

Ghana’s Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) programme is one of the country’s most important social interventions. It targets extremely poor households, vulnerable children, persons with severe disabilities, and the elderly poor, but with a fatal caveat. Many pensioners are excluded simply because they receive a pension, no matter how small. This is a technical injustice. A pensioner earning an amount far below the poverty line is often poorer than a LEAP beneficiary, yet ineligible because of bureaucratic categorization.

Other countries resolved this long ago. They created pensioner-specific poverty top-ups such as the UK’s Pension Credit or Canada’s Guaranteed Income Supplement. Ghana must introduce a LEAP–Pensioner Window, targeting SSNIT pensioners below a defined income threshold, elderly widows and widowers, pensioners with chronic health conditions, and pensioners without family support. This is not a distortion of LEAP. It is a correction of its moral logic.

Beyond Banks and LEAP: What Else Can Ghana Do?

Supporting poor pensioners does not require grandiose new bureaucracies. It requires coordination, targeting, and empathy.

Utility Subsidies for Pensioners: Electricity and water lifeline tariffs should automatically apply to low-income pensioners, verified through SSNIT or CAP 30 records. Energy sector social levies and CSR funds can support this. Pensioner Health Support beyond NHIS: NHIS alone is insufficient for chronic conditions common among the elderly. Ghana needs free essential medicines for pensioners, annual medical screenings, and mobile clinics for elderly communities. These can be funded through taxes and donor-supported health initiatives. Local Government Pensioner Welfare Desks: MMDA-level pensioner desks can coordinate food support, rent assistance, and emergency relief. District Assemblies Common Fund allocations can support this with strong accountability. Transport Concessions: Free or discounted off-peak transport on Metro Mass, STC, and city buses would significantly reduce pensioner expenses while improving mobility and social inclusion. Privately operated on-demand transportation services like Uber, Bolt, Yandex must also consider discounts for pensioners. Community Kitchens and Food Vouchers: Managed by religious bodies and NGOs, community kitchens can provide weekly meals or food vouchers to elderly persons living alone, a humane and cost-effective intervention. Pensioner Cooperatives: Encouraging pensioners to form cooperatives allows bulk purchasing of food and medicines, small-scale income activities, and mutual welfare support. Priority Access to Social Housing: Affordable housing schemes should reserve quotas for elderly pensioners, particularly widows and childless retirees.

The Moral Question Ghana Must Answer

Every working Ghanaian is a future pensioner. The way we treat today’s retirees is a preview of tomorrow’s social contract. This debate is not about entitlement. It is about honouring deferred obligations. Pensioners already paid --- through labour, taxes, and years of disciplined contribution. Supporting them is not generosity; it is justice. A society that allows its elderly to sink quietly into poverty is not merely inefficient, it is morally broken. Banks must recognize their historic debt. LEAP must correct its blind spots. Government must coordinate existing tools with compassion. And citizens must speak because silence today guarantees suffering tomorrow. Ghana’s pensioners are not asking for luxury. They are asking for dignity in old age. That is not too much to ask of a nation they spent their lives building.

WISHING ALL PENSIONERS A PROSPEROUS 2026. MAY THE GOOD LORD SHOWER HIS MERCIES ON US, AND MAY WE BE HEALTHIER AND HAPPIER THROUGHOUT THE YEAR.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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