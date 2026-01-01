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NDC’s empty promises worsening Ghanaians’ struggles — Haruna Mohammed

  Thu, 01 Jan 2026
NDC NDC’s empty promises worsening Ghanaians’ struggles — Haruna Mohammed
THU, 01 JAN 2026 2

Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of failing to fulfil its promises, arguing that Ghanaians are worse off economically under the party's stewardship in 2025.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Wednesday, December 31, Haruna Mohammed criticised what he described as deteriorating living standards, particularly among workers, and pointed to deepening challenges in the agricultural sector.

He maintained that unfulfilled promises and poor economic direction have contributed to growing hardship across the country.

“Indeed Ghana is an interesting place for us at the moment. The Almighty God has tested the people of Ghana with regards to the deception of the NDC. The promises that have been given by the NDC today are questionable, the standard of living of the people has worsened, more especially the Ghanaian workers.

“The most important aspect is the agricultural aspect… For me there is all sense of hopelessness, no direction, deception has taken over and all the promises given to the people of Ghana have fallen down,” Mohammed said.

—citinewsroom

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Comments

Percy | 1/1/2026 7:31:16 AM

NPP has run out of gas. Very pathetic party.

Comments2
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