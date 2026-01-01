Sawmill operator remanded for alleged stabbing businessman at Dzorwulu

A 19-year-old sawmill operator has been remanded into police custody for allegedly stabbing a businessman at Dzorwulu in Accra.

The accused, Vincent Fuseini Yahaya, was said to have stabbed the complainant, Obeng Marfo Godbless, on the neck with a broken bottle following a misunderstanding.

Yahaya, charged with use of offensive weapon and causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

The court adjourned the case to January 14, 2026, and encouraged the parties to attempt settlement since they are friends and live in the same area.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Wemegah, told the court that on December 23, 2025, at about midnight, Yahaya was with friends along the Dzorwulu Railway line when Godbless approached him.

Godbless, who had earlier had a misunderstanding with Yahaya, confronted him and dared him to touch him.

Yahaya cautioned Godbless to desist from “humiliating and provoking him.”

The court heard that Godbless threw a stone at Yahaya, escalating the tension.

Yahaya, angered, broke a Club Beer bottle and pursued Godbless, who fled to his room.

Yahaya allegedly chased him and stabbed him twice at the back of his neck.

Godbless sustained deep cuts and severe injuries and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital Emergency Ward for treatment.

Yahaya was later arrested and, during interrogation, admitted stabbing Godbless but claimed he acted out of anger.

The prosecution said photographs and video recordings of the injuries were taken for evidential purposes.

GNA