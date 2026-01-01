Calls for Presisent Mahama third term driven by sycophancy

The General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has criticised party members calling on President John Dramani Mahama to seek a third term in office, describing such demands as self-serving and driven by personal political ambition.

Speaking at the 44th Anniversary celebration of the 31st December Revolution on Wednesday, December 31, Mr Kwetey said the calls do not reflect a genuine commitment to the ideals of the NDC but rather point to growing sycophancy within the party.

He urged party members to prioritise unity, principle, and national interest over individual gain, stressing that excessive praise-singing undermines the party's core values.

“It saddens me when I see so much sycophancy creeping into our party. Some people seem to believe that singing the praises of a leader is the only way they can survive politically. That is why you hear calls for a so-called third term. It is nothing but pure sycophancy and bootlicking of the highest order,” he said.

Mr Kwetey recalled that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the NDC, was never pressured to seek a third term, noting that the current calls betray a lack of loyalty to both the party and the country.

“If you truly love this country and this party, you will not engage in such sycophancy. These are people who believe praise will earn them opportunities, but that is not what the NDC stands for,” he added.