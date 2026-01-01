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Thu, 01 Jan 2026 Crime & Punishment

Five phone snatchers and robbers busted

  Thu, 01 Jan 2026
Five phone snatchers and robbers busted

Five members of a notorious phone snatching and armed robbery syndicate operating within parts of Accra and Tema have been picked up by the Ghana Police Service Criminal Investigations Department (CID), following an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects, identified as Seth Tetteh Noi, also known as Wonder; Emmanuel Selasi Monyekor; Abdul Fatao Sameed; Karam Fatao; and Abdul Jamel Mohammed, were arrested at their hideouts on December 24&25 2025 during separate intelligence-driven operations.

According to COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the CID, investigations uncovered the operations of criminal syndicates engaged in street, residential, and workplace robberies across Oyibi, Appolonia, Spintex, Airport Residential Area, East Legon Hills, Zenu Atadeka, Ashaiman, and Kasoa.

“Following coordinated operations conducted at Ashaiman China Mall and Kasoa, police arrested the five suspects and conducted searches, which led to the recovery of one pistol and one pump-action gun believed to have been used in several robbery expeditions,” she stated.

COP Yaako Donkor further indicated that investigations linked the syndicate to a violent robbery attack on mourners at Ashaiman under Bridge, where victims attending a funeral were robbed of cash and valuables valued at over two hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵200,000).

Further intelligence enabled police to foil another planned robbery at the Ashaiman China Mall, leading to additional arrests and disrupting the gang's criminal activities.

—DGN online

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