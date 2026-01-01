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Police grab suspect in GH¢7.5m Adabraka daylight robbery

  Thu, 01 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment Police grab suspect in GH¢7.5m Adabraka daylight robbery
THU, 01 JAN 2026

Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Adabraka, Accra, where GH¢7.5 million was stolen.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, December 31, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, said the money, proceeds of a gold transaction, was being transported to a bank at the time of the attack.

The suspect, identified as Salim Mohammed, also known as Fawata, was apprehended on November 20, 2025, at a hospital in Ashaiman, where he had gone to seek medical attention, following months of intelligence-led operations.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Mohammed and his accomplices, armed with AK-47 rifles, intercepted the victims' vehicle, fired several shots to scare onlookers, and injured the driver before fleeing with the cash.

COP Donkor assured the public that the police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects and are working to recover the stolen funds.

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