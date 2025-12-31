$214m gold ‘loss’ outweighed by economic gains from GoldBod policy — Senyo Hosi

Finance and Economic Policy Analyst Senyo Kwasi Hosi has argued that the reported US$214 million loss recorded under the gold-for-reserves programme implemented through the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), does not amount to an economic failure.

He explained that the figure represents a policy cost that has delivered far higher benefits to the country’s economy.

His defence follow disclosures in the fifth review of Ghana’s IMF-supported programme, which revealed losses from artisanal and small-scale doré gold transactions under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

The Minority in Parliament, led by Ofoase Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has since demanded the setting up of an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter and ensure accountability.

Reacting in an opinion editorial released on Wednesday, December 31, Senyo Hosi said the focus on accounting losses ignores the wider economic impact of the GoldBod intervention.

“There is no denying that the GOLDBOD-inspired currency appreciation is a major contributory factor to the BOG’s ability to reduce inflation from 24% to 6.3% as of the end of November 2025 (Ghana Statistical Service),” read part of his write-up.

He explained that prior to the establishment of GoldBod, Ghana was losing nearly a third of its gold production to smuggling, depriving the state of vital foreign exchange.

According to him, the centralisation of gold purchases and the decision to buy at world market prices have significantly reduced smuggling and boosted official gold exports.

The finance expert further noted that the policy has strengthened the country's external position, contributing to cedi stability, rising foreign reserves and lower inflation.

“From a policy perspective, the US$214 million trading loss must be viewed differently, because the forex inflows from reduced smuggling and improved reserves are far more beneficial to the broader economy,” he argued.