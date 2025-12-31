Political split over Bardot funeral with Le Pen to attend but not Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend Brigitte Bardot's funeral next week in Saint-Tropez, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen will be present, after the late actress's family declined the idea of an official state tribute.

The Élysée Palace said on Tuesday it had been in contact with Bardot's family following the announcement of her death on Sunday, and that a national tribute had been proposed but not accepted.

The presidency said the proposal followed “republican custom”, adding that such tributes are “systematically decided by mutual agreement with the deceased's relatives”.

No agreement was reached in this case.

Right-left divide

The question of whether France should honour one of its most famous film stars in an official capacity has nonetheless divided the political class.

Since Bardot's death was announced, debate has largely followed right-left lines.

Eric Ciotti, president of the UDR, a right-wing party allied with the National Rally, launched a petition calling for a national tribute. Bardot had long-standing ties to the far right and was openly close to the party.

On the left, the response was more cautious. Olivier Faure, leader of the Socialist Party, described Bardot as “an iconic actress” but said national honours were reserved for those who had rendered “exceptional services to the nation”.

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He also referred to her repeated convictions for racist and homophobic remarks, saying she had ultimately “turned her back on republican values”.

In any case, Macron will not attend the funeral, scheduled for 7 January in Saint-Tropez, which will be held in private.

Relations between Bardot and the president had long been strained. In 2023, she sent him an open letter accusing him of failing to act on animal welfare. “I am angry at your inaction, your cowardice, your contempt for the French people, who, it is true, treat you well in return,” she wrote.

Personal ties

Relations were far warmer with Marine Le Pen, who has been invited to the funeral and will attend “in a personal and friendly capacity”, according to her entourage.

Bardot had been close to Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and was married for three decades to a former adviser to the founder of the National Front.

She shared many of the movement's views, including her opposition to what she once described as “the terrifying rise of immigration”.

Her support was not limited to private sympathy. In 2012, she publicly urged mayors to sponsor Marine Le Pen's first presidential bid.

After Bardot's death was announced on Sunday, the National Rally leader responded by praising an “exceptional woman” who was “incredibly French – free, indomitable, wholehearted”.

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Funeral arrangements

Beyond politics, the two women were also linked by a shared commitment to animal welfare. Bardot devoted herself to the cause through the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, while Marine Le Pen is known to have studied cat breeding.

The foundation said the funeral ceremony at the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption church would be broadcast on large screens outside.

This will be followed by a private burial at the marine cemetery, ahead of a “tribute open to all the residents of Saint-Tropez and her admirers”.

Speaking to the local daily Var-Matin on Tuesday, the town's mayor Sylvie Siri said: “Come that time, everyone will talk about her and share their fondest memories of her.”

“It will be a great moment of communion – simple, just like her,” she added.

(with newswires)