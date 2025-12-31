$214m gold loss: Ghana fully reaping benefits of gold exports because of GoldBod — Senyo Hosi

Finance and Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Kwasi Hosi, has defended the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) amid criticism over reported losses incurred under the gold-for-reserves programme.

This follows disclosures in the fifth review of Ghana’s IMF-supported programme, which indicated that losses from artisanal and small-scale doré gold transactions had reached US$214 million.

The revelation has sparked strong criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), with the Minority in Parliament calling for a parliamentary probe into GoldBod’s operations.

Reacting to the debate in an opinion editorial, Senyo Hosi argued that the amount described as a loss should rather be seen as a policy cost that has delivered far greater economic benefits to the country.

“The recent debate about the reported US$214 million loss by the Bank of Ghana in its gold-for-reserves programme has been quite fascinating. Some contend it is a loss, while others argue it is not,” he stated.

According to him, Ghana was previously unable to fully benefit from its gold resources due to widespread smuggling and weak control of the gold trade, particularly in the artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

“Prior to the formation of GoldBod, one thing was certain: Ghana was not fully benefiting from its gold output, with nearly a third of our production being smuggled and left unaccounted for,” he noted.

Senyo Hosi explained that GoldBod’s pricing strategy, including paying close to world market prices, helped disincentivise smuggling and significantly increased official gold exports, which in turn boosted foreign exchange inflows.

The financial expert added that the policy had contributed to the accumulation of gold reserves, stabilisation of the cedi, reduction in inflation, and substantial savings in government debt servicing and import bills.

In his view, the reported US$214 million should not be assessed through a narrow accounting lens but against the broader economic outcomes achieved.

“An accounting loss or financial loss is not an economic loss. The US$214 million is a policy cost, and its economic benefits far outweigh the financial cost,” he stressed.