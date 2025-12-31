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Wed, 31 Dec 2025 Headlines

I’m not an occultist, I can’t do evil – Kwame Despite

  Wed, 31 Dec 2025
Dr Kwame Despite OseiDr Kwame Despite Osei

Dr Kwame Despite Osei has firmly rejected allegations linking him to occult practices, describing the claims as baseless and damaging to a reputation he says has been built on hard work and goodwill.

The renowned businessman and media executive said he was deeply shocked by the accusations, stressing that his actions have always been driven by a genuine desire to help others. He made the remarks in an audio message shared by Fadda Dickson.

“After all this, I got one person to spoil my reputation. The person wanted to spoil everything I’ve laboured for just because I helped someone. The person said I’m an occult and I don’t even know what occult is,” he said.

Dr Despite Osei insisted that his life has been guided by strong moral and religious principles, adding that he has consistently fulfilled his spiritual obligations.

“Ever since I was deported to Ghana, I’ve tried to live a righteous life and I have always made sure I paid my tithe fully. I’m not a bad person, so I was surprised someone wanted to tarnish my image,” he stated.

He appealed to the public to assess his character based on his conduct over the years rather than on unsubstantiated rumours.

“If anyone should have me in their homes, they would know I’m not a bad person at all so I’m urging Ghanaians not to see me that way. I can’t do any evil against anyone,” he added.

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/31/2025 6:02:07 PM

People who call themselves rich are always accusing someone of damaging their reputation. They believe anyone should listen to whatever they say ,when anyone challenges them, it's like you're ruing their reputation. It's like that in every country.

Comments4
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