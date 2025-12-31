One-third of Ghana’s gold was leaving unaccounted – Senyo Hosi

Economist and policy analyst Senyo K. Hosi has attributed the establishment of Ghana’s GoldBod to extensive gold smuggling that has deprived the country of the full benefits of its mineral wealth.

Drawing on United Nations COMTRADE data, Hosi said a significant portion of Ghana’s gold production never enters official records.

He noted that while the United Arab Emirates recorded imports of about US$7.1 billion worth of gold from Ghana, Ghana’s own figures reflected exports of only US$4.8 billion. He described the discrepancy as clear evidence that close to one-third of the country’s gold output was leaking out of the formal system.

Hosi said the losses severely undermined Ghana’s capacity to build and sustain foreign exchange reserves, even though the country remains Africa’s leading gold producer. As a result, he explained, the state was forced to depend heavily on Eurobond issuances and syndicated loans to shore up its reserves.

He added that the situation was worsened by the weak performance of cocoa and the practice of retaining mining export earnings offshore, leaving the economy exposed despite higher gold production.

According to Hosi, these structural weaknesses made it impossible for increased gold exports to translate into stronger reserve buffers.

He argued that GoldBod was created specifically to plug these leakages and restore state control across the gold value chain, ensuring that Ghana captures the full value of its gold resources.