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Security beefed up nationwide ahead of New Year crossover — Police assure Ghanaians

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Security beefed up nationwide ahead of New Year crossover — Police assure Ghanaians
WED, 31 DEC 2025

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of adequate security arrangements nationwide ahead of activities marking the 31st Watchnight.

The assurance comes as churches, entertainment centres and public spaces prepare to host large crowds for various activities marking the crossover to the New Year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 31, the Police said the measures are aimed at ensuring safety, public order and a peace.

“Adequate security measures have been put in place across the country to ensure the safety and protection of all persons during activities marking Wednesday, 31st December, as Ghanaians usher in the New Year,” the statement read in part.

The Service noted that police personnel have been deployed across communities and major towns, with patrols intensified at entertainment centres and along key highways.

According to the Police, traffic officers will also be positioned at major intersections to ensure smooth traffic flow and ease the movement of people and vehicles.

“Special security arrangements have also been made at public gathering venues, such as churches, event grounds and other locations expected to attract large crowds,” the Police said.

The Police called on the public to cooperate fully with officers on duty and to remain vigilant throughout the night.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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