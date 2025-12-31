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Banda Boase chief commends Mahama for massive development projects

  Wed, 31 Dec 2025
Social News Banda Boase chief commends Mahama for massive development projects
WED, 31 DEC 2025

The Chief of Banda Boase, Odeefour Dua-Bata-Bour Ligbi Wullotei II, has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for its tireless efforts in driving infrastructure development in the community.

Speaking at a community gathering during the thanksgiving and familiarisation tour of Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda Constituency, the chief expressed gratitude for the visible progress made in just one year since the NDC assumed office.

“In just a year since the NDC was voted into power, our community has seen a wave of development projects,” Odeefour Wullotei II said, highlighting several ongoing and completed projects. These include a six-unit classroom block and staff quarters for Banda Boase D/A Junior High School, a 10-seater water closet facility (90 per cent complete), a new police post with four residential quarters, and a polyclinic project slated to begin in January 2026.

The chief thanked Mr Ibrahim for his commitment to transformational change in the area and appealed for the completion of the long-awaited Wewa Junction-Banda Boase-Nsawkaw road project, which remains a major challenge for residents.

In response, Mr Ibrahim, who is also the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Rural Development, assured residents that current projects were just the beginning.

“What you have seen so far is just the start; there's much more to come,” he said.

He announced a school feeding programme for local children starting next academic term and reaffirmed the NDC government's commitment to leaving no community behind under President John Dramani Mahama's leadership.

Addressing road concerns, Mr Ibrahim explained that the current contractor's eight-year performance on the Wewa Junction-Banda Boase-Nsawkaw road project would be assessed before the contract is terminated and re-awarded.

GNA

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