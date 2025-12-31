May this season inspire us to support those in need — Gender Minister to Ghanaians

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has called on Ghanaians to show love and support to one another during the festive season.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 31, the minister encouraged citizens to extend help to neighbours, particularly those in need.

The Krowor Member of Parliament further emphasized the importance of compassion and unity as the nation enters the New Year.

“As we mark the Yuletide, I urge Ghanaians to show love, kindness, and consideration for one another. May this season inspire us to support those in need and uphold the values of compassion and unity that bind us together,” Dr. Naa Momo Lartey said.

Highlighting the ministry’s achievements, the Gender Minister assured that her team will build on the progress made in 2024 to strengthen social protection systems across the country.

“Looking ahead to 2026, we recommit to building on these achievements to build a better Ghana where no one is left behind and every citizen can thrive,” she said.

The ministry further expressed gratitude to partners and the public for their support throughout the year, noting that collaboration has been key to advancing the ministry’s mission.