I’ve revisited moments I’m proud of and those I wish had gone differently — NAPO reflects

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has shared reflections on his journey in 2025.

The former Education and Energy Minister, who also served as MP for Manhyia South, said the past year provided him the opportunity to look back on both successes and areas for improvement.

In a social media post on Wednesday, December 31, the former lawmaker noted that he has taken valuable lessons from the experience.

“2025 has been a year for reflection for me. It’s been a year of looking back honestly, looking within sincerely, and looking ahead more soberly about what leadership and service truly mean. I have revisited moments I am proud of and moments I wish had gone differently. I have listened more, spoken less, and tried to learn from both praise and criticism,” NAPO wrote.

He expressed gratitude to those who have supported him along the way, acknowledging the contributions of family, party faithful, colleagues, staff, and volunteers.

“To every Ghanaian who has engaged with me, whether in agreement or disagreement, your voices remind me that public office is a trust, not a possession,” he noted.

Looking ahead, NAPO committed to serving with renewed dedication, promising to lead with greater responsibility and purpose.

“As we step into a new year, my simple commitment is this: to serve better, listen deeper, and lead with a clearer sense of responsibility and purpose wherever I am called to serve,” he wrote.