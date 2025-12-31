ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 31 Dec 2025 Politics

I’ve revisited moments I’m proud of and those I wish had gone differently — NAPO reflects

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Dr. Matthew Opoku PrempehDr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has shared reflections on his journey in 2025.

The former Education and Energy Minister, who also served as MP for Manhyia South, said the past year provided him the opportunity to look back on both successes and areas for improvement.

In a social media post on Wednesday, December 31, the former lawmaker noted that he has taken valuable lessons from the experience.

“2025 has been a year for reflection for me. It’s been a year of looking back honestly, looking within sincerely, and looking ahead more soberly about what leadership and service truly mean. I have revisited moments I am proud of and moments I wish had gone differently. I have listened more, spoken less, and tried to learn from both praise and criticism,” NAPO wrote.

He expressed gratitude to those who have supported him along the way, acknowledging the contributions of family, party faithful, colleagues, staff, and volunteers.

“To every Ghanaian who has engaged with me, whether in agreement or disagreement, your voices remind me that public office is a trust, not a possession,” he noted.

Looking ahead, NAPO committed to serving with renewed dedication, promising to lead with greater responsibility and purpose.

“As we step into a new year, my simple commitment is this: to serve better, listen deeper, and lead with a clearer sense of responsibility and purpose wherever I am called to serve,” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

KANAWU | 1/1/2026 9:24:54 AM

You see how fake our so called Prophets are. None of them was able to predict the numerous tragedies that hit the country in 2025, yet these FAKE election prophets will come out and tell us Mr. B or Mr. C is going to win Ghana elections. May God punish all fake prophets in Ghana

Comments1
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye 'He has serious questions to answer' – MP reveals why Miracles Aboaye was arrest...

27 minutes ago

Akwatia Member of Parliament, Bernard Bediako Baidoo 'He refused invitation' – Akwatia MP sheds light on Miracles Aboagye arrest

57 minutes ago

Current NDC govt Ghana’s most intolerant govt with no respect for anybody – Salam Mustapha Current NDC govt Ghana’s most intolerant govt with no respect for anybody – Sala...

1 hour ago

Former IMCCoD Accountant Gerald Appiah begins return of stolen public funds in GH¢55m EOCO investigation Former IMCCoD Accountant Gerald Appiah begins return of stolen public funds in G...

2 hours ago

High Court clears way for GSA’s GH¢720 container charge cap as injunction bid dismissed High Court clears way for GSA’s GH¢720 container charge cap as injunction bid di...

2 hours ago

Ya-Na Abukari IIs death is an irreplaceable loss — Armah Kofi Buah mourns late Dagbon Overlord 'Ya-Na Abukari II's death is an irreplaceable loss' — Armah Kofi Buah mourns lat...

2 hours ago

Executive Secretary of EOCO Raymond Archerleft and Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare EOCO's explanation on Miracles Aboagye arrest meets transparency test — Kwaku Az...

3 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye under investigation over alleged misappropriation of GH¢55 million IMCCoD funds — EOCO Miracles Aboagye under investigation over alleged misappropriation of GH¢55 mill...

3 hours ago

Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng left and Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Kwaku Kwarteng petitions NPP to sanction Nana Ayew Afriyie over Obuasi West elec...

3 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye arrested over alleged GH¢55 million theft, accomplice returning loot — EOCO Miracles Aboagye arrested over alleged GH¢55 million theft, accomplice returning...

Just in....
body-container-line