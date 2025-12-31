Accra Street Journal’s Review of Road Accidents and Ghana’s Insurance Landscape in 2025

In 2025, road safety and insurance once again emerged as intersecting national issues that Ghana can no longer afford to treat separately. Road accidents remain one of the country’s most persistent public safety challenges, while the insurance sector continues to struggle with public trust, enforcement gaps, and awareness deficits.

Together, they tell a story not just of traffic incidents, but of governance, accountability, and economic resilience.

Road Accidents: A Persistent National Burden

Despite sustained public education campaigns and periodic enforcement exercises, road accidents in Ghana remained worryingly frequent in 2025. Urban congestion in Accra, commercial transport pressure on highways, and inconsistent adherence to traffic regulations all contributed to continued incidents on major roads.

Human error—speeding, distracted driving, and disregard for traffic signals—remains the leading factor. Poor road conditions and vehicle maintenance challenges further compound the problem, especially outside major urban centres.

Beyond the immediate human toll, road accidents impose a significant economic burden. Lost productivity, healthcare costs, vehicle damage, and long-term disability quietly drain national resources each year.

Insurance: Mandatory by Law, Optional in Practice

Motor insurance is legally mandatory in Ghana, yet compliance remains uneven. While many vehicle owners technically hold insurance policies, a large proportion maintain only the minimum required coverage, often without fully understanding what it entails.

In 2025, public frustration with delayed claims, disputed liabilities, and under-compensation continued to undermine confidence in insurers. For many accident victims, the insurance process felt slow, opaque, and adversarial—fueling the perception that insurance exists more as a legal requirement than a reliable safety net.

This trust gap is perhaps the most serious challenge facing Ghana’s insurance industry.

Claims, Accountability, and Enforcement Gaps

One of the clearest lessons from 2025 is that enforcement alone is insufficient without institutional efficiency. While road traffic regulations exist and insurance laws are clear, weak coordination between enforcement agencies, insurers, and policyholders often delays resolution after accidents.

The lack of real-time verification systems, inconsistent police reporting, and limited digital integration continue to complicate claims processing. These inefficiencies disproportionately affect low-income drivers and commercial transport operators, who often depend on their vehicles for daily livelihoods.

The Role of Public Awareness

Public understanding of insurance remains limited. Many drivers are unaware of the difference between third-party coverage and comprehensive policies, or the circumstances under which claims may be denied.

In 2025, this knowledge gap proved costly. Accidents that could have been financially mitigated instead escalated into personal and legal crises due to poor policy choices and misinformation.

Insurance literacy must therefore be treated as a public safety issue, not merely a financial education concern.

Technology and Opportunity for Reform

There were, however, signs of progress. Digital insurance platforms, mobile claims reporting, and improved vehicle databases gained modest traction in 2025. These innovations offer a pathway toward faster verification, improved transparency, and reduced fraud.

If properly scaled and supported by regulators, technology could bridge the trust gap between insurers and the public—transforming insurance from a reluctant obligation into a functional safety mechanism.

A Shared Responsibility

Road safety and insurance effectiveness cannot be solved in isolation. Drivers must exercise responsibility, regulators must enforce consistently, insurers must rebuild trust, and policymakers must modernise systems.

At its core, the issue is not just about accidents—it is about how Ghana manages risk, protects citizens, and balances accountability with efficiency.

Looking Ahead With Accra Risk Journal

As Ghana moves into 2026, the convergence of road safety and insurance reform presents an opportunity as reported on Accra Risk Journal, a category on Accra Street Journal. Reducing accidents requires better enforcement and infrastructure, but mitigating their impact requires a credible, accessible, and responsive insurance system.

At Accra Street Journal, we believe that road accidents should not automatically translate into financial ruin, nor should insurance exist merely on paper. A safer road environment and a trustworthy insurance sector are not luxuries—they are necessities for a functioning modern economy.

Source: Accra Street Journal