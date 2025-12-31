Konrad Adenauer Poll Does Not Reflect the Reality on Ground Zero

The credibility of the most recent polling of the five candidates from the country’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) vying for the 2028 Presidential Nomination, whose electoral primary has been scheduled to take place on January 31, 2026, conducted by the Germany-based Konrad Adenauer Siftung (KAS) Foundation, may definitely be among the most “scientific” breed of reliable polling in Ghana yet. But, of course, as it is the case with all such pre-electoral exercises, this opinion-poll survey does not tell the entire story, especially vis-a-vis what will likely occur in the 2028 General Election itself, as was witnessed with widely anticipated horror and concern exactly one year ago (See “Bawumia opens wide lead in NPP flagbearer race with 67% delegate support — KAS survey” Modernghana.com 12/16/25).

We are here, of course, referring to the flagrant and the patently and the deliberately orchestrated snatching and the wanton destruction of the immediate post-election ballot boxes, brazenly and openly organized by the executive operatives of the then main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by then Candidate-General John “2016 Brazil World Cup Money-Laundering Snafu” Dramani Mahama, the Imperial and the Dynastic National Chairman of the latter party, “Lt-Col” Johnson “The Bui Dam Woyome” Asiedu-Nketia, and the former National Propaganda Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, presently renamed the National Communications Officer (NCO) of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi.

Significantly, like right here within the United States of America (USA), crooked Ghanaian politicians and political party kingpins and robber-barons are fast mastering the slimy and the seamy art of ballot-rigging and gerrymandering in ways that threaten the credibility and the democratic utility of leadership selection via the otherwise civilized and enlightened process of the ballot box. And it is the latter heinously criminal devaluation of the quality and the credibility of Ghana’s democratic culture that the Konrad Adenauer Siftung or charitable foundation egregiously failed to take into serious consideration in its polling exercise. Plus the equally glaring and the disconcerting fact that the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 Presidential Nominee, former Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia, scandalously appears to have fallen deeply in love and in line with this morally and politically repulsive and untenable National Democratic Congress-fangled New “Manual AI Technology” of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Then as now, that is, since the occurrence of the globally witnessed veritable travesty that was Ghana’s 2024 General Election, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has yet to critically and convincingly explain precisely what effective measures his electioneering-campaign team has, so far, put in place to hermetically guarantee that his main rivals and political opponents will not be able to repeat their vote- and-ballot-stealing, snatching and cannibalizing shenanigans during the epochal 2028 General Election. So far, the former twice-elected Vice-President has not convincingly demonstrated that when it comes to jealously protecting the collective interest of the New Patriotic Party, in the quite likely event of him, once again, losing the 2028 Presidential Election, he will be willing and ready to fiercely defend the interest of his party’s parliamentary candidates, something he woefully, scandalously and flatly refused to do during the last general election.

As Yours Truly has already highlighted in several of his previous columns and articles, Alhaji Bawumia cuts an image and a profile that almost makes the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, seem like the spitting image of the late Prof. Albert A. Adu-Boahen, in terms of his apparently pathologically parochial and egotistical and egomaniacal concern and obsession with his own individual interest and absolutely nothing else.

In this sense and context, the Buckingham University-educated economist and former Deputy-Governor of Ghana is also absolutely not fundamentally very different from his closest competitor or challenger, so far, going into the January 31, 2026 New Patriotic Party’s Presidential-Election Primary, namely, Candidate Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the clinically self-infatuated part-time politician who has publicly and categorically stated that his sole purpose for becoming a member and a key player of the New Patriotic Party was to reap a bumper harvest in the form of being awarded a lion’s share of government contracts, as a direct result and benefit for being reckoned among the biggest “investors” in the party.

Now, what all patriotic and forward-thinking registered and eligible Ghanaian voters and party delegates ought to be doing is to be critically focused on examining the extent to which Candidate Ohene Agyapong has been entrepreneurially diligent and ethical in executing the humongous contractual porks awarded him and his associates, family members and relatives by both twice, consecutively elected New Patriotic Party-sponsored governments of Messrs. John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor and Addo Dankwa “The Incorruptible” Akufo-Addo.

Now, what the Konrad Adenauer Foundation polling of the 67-percent of the New Patriotic Party Delegates and Party Stalwarts who have expressed their intention and willingness to cast their January 31, 2026 Presidential-Election Primary Ballots on behalf of Candidate Bawumia may have glaringly and egregiously be overlooking is the fact that, by and large, as has been clearly and soberly witnessed in the recent past, Party Delegates are primarily self-invested and fervidly self-interested party Kingmakers and Queenmakers whose pulses and perspectives on matters and issues of critical national interest do not necessarily gibe with the interests, the needs and the aspirations of the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate and the citizenry at large, as clearly and sharply witnessed from the ultimate outcomes of past general elections, ultimately and almost invariably determined by both the performance track records of the individual candidates involved in the various elections, themselves, and those of the political parties and/or the sponsoring institutional establishments represented by these candidates.

Now, 53-percentage points of the support of some 13,000 party nondelegates may seem quite strategically fetching presently, but on a broader cross-partisan scale, it is absolutely nothing worthwhile to proudly tout as a surefire winning ticket to Jubilee House, trust me. I have said this before and hereby repeat the same, once more, that for the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Nominee, whoever he or she may be - I am not ruling out anybody here - to have a fighting chance in the 2028 Presidential Election, each and every card-carrying and dues-paying New Patriotic Party Member must be allowed to vote in the party’s January 31, 2026 Presidential-Election Primary. Full Stop! (Kwasiagyina!)

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]