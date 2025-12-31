Oti Region: Police arrest son over alleged murder of father at Likpe Abrani

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 23-year-old man in the Oti Region in connection with the alleged killing of his father at Likpe Abrani.

The suspect was picked up following intelligence-led operations by the Jasikan District Police after the incident was reported on Tuesday, December 30.

Police say investigations are ongoing as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the case.

In a press release issued on December 30, the Police said the suspect, identified as Innocent Owusu, was arrested after he fled the scene of the alleged crime.

“The Jasikan District Police has arrested suspect Innocent Owusu, 23, in connection with the murder of his father, Peter Owusu, 59, on 30/12/2025, at their residence at Likpe Abrani in the Oti Region,” the statement said in part.

According to the Police, the suspect was traced to a hideout in a nearby forest and is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

“The suspect, after committing the act, bolted but based on intelligence, he was arrested at his hideout in the forest of Abrani,” the Police noted.