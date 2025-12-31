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Wed, 31 Dec 2025 Social News

$214million gold loss: Not all loss is loss – Senyo Hosi on GoldBod debate

  Wed, 31 Dec 2025
Entrepreneur and economic policy analyst Senyo K. HosiEntrepreneur and economic policy analyst Senyo K. Hosi

Entrepreneur and economic policy analyst Senyo K. Hosi has questioned the basis on which loss is being defined in the ongoing debate over the Bank of Ghana’s Gold for Reserves programme, arguing that complex economic policy decisions cannot be judged using narrow accounting logic.

In an article addressing the controversy, Hosi said the intense focus on a reported US$214 million loss exposes a deeper problem, which is the lack of consensus on what constitutes a loss in economic policy.

“Can’t we simply agree on what a loss is?” he asked, insisting that economics is not a rigid or mechanical science but one shaped by context, human behaviour and long term outcomes.

Hosi drew a clear distinction between accounting, finance and economics, explaining that while accounting defines loss as a situation where total costs exceed total revenue, economic analysis goes further by considering opportunity cost and the broader impact of decisions.

“An accounting loss or financial loss is not an economic loss,” he stated.

To illustrate his point, Hosi noted that a project may record a profit on paper but still amount to an economic loss if it performs worse than other viable alternatives that could have been pursued with the same resources.

According to him, the true test of economic policy lies not in short term figures but in whether it achieves its intended objectives such as macroeconomic stability, sustainable growth and long term resilience.

He concluded by calling for a more honest and nuanced national conversation on the issue, cautioning against simplistic conclusions.

“So not all loss be loss and not all profit na benefit,” Hosi said.

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Comments

Ebiemo | 12/31/2025 12:30:00 PM

Excellent and well educative piece.

Comments1
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