Galamsey: Lands Minister will crack the whip even if President Mahama is involved — Schandorf

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has assured Ghanaians that the fight against illegal mining will be pursued without political considerations or protection for powerful individuals.

The assurance comes amid growing public concern about the effectiveness and sincerity of government efforts to end galamsey, which continues to devastate water bodies and forest reserves across the country.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, December 30, the Media Relations Officer at the ministry, Paa Kwasi Schandorf, said Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has the political will to pursue anyone found culpable.

He stressed that the current leadership of the ministry is determined to dismantle the networks behind illegal mining, including financiers and political actors.

“If you want to get the key things, the actual financiers and architects that sponsor and facilitate and inspire illegal mining, you need only one thing, and that is political will,” he stated.

Kwasi Schandorf stressed that the minister is prepared to act decisively, regardless of political affiliation or status, adding that loyalty to party or government will not shield offenders.

“There is a sector minister who can crack the whip even if the President himself is part of the whole enterprise of illegal mining,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry has revealed that more than 1,300 people have been arrested across the country as part of ongoing anti-galamsey operations.

“In as much as on record we have arrested well over 1,300 persons suspected to be engaged in all sorts of illegal mining activities, that number is not the same as the people who have been prosecuted,” he said.

He attributed the gap between arrests and prosecutions to what he described as the slow pace of judicial processes, but said measures are being introduced to address the challenge.

“The good news is that from the early part of next year, we are creating specialised tribunals to fast-track all illegal mining cases currently on record,” he said.