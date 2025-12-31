$214m gold loss: GoldBod should’ve been transparent with Ghanaians from the start — Oliver Barker

Lead Convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has criticised the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) over what he describes as a failure to be upfront with Ghanaians about the costs associated with the gold-for-reserves programme.

His comments follow disclosures in the fifth review of Ghana’s IMF-supported programme, which revealed that losses from artisanal and small-scale doré gold transactions under the programme had reached US$214 million.

The revelation has triggered criticism, particularly from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), with the Minority in Parliament calling for a parliamentary probe into the operations of GoldBod.

At a press conference addressed by Ofoase Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minority demanded the setting up of an ad-hoc committee to investigate the reported losses and ensure prosecution where wrongdoing is established.

Reacting to the development in a social media post on Wednesday, December 31, Barker Vormawor said the controversy stems largely from the way the programme was presented to the public.

“From the very beginning, there should have been a frank discussion about what it will cost us to centralise gold trading, despite the obvious benefits,” he wrote.

According to him, government failed to manage public expectations by projecting the programme as an unqualified success without acknowledging potential inefficiencies, risks and trade-offs.

Barker Vormawor further argued that the lack of regular public reporting by GoldBod worsened the situation, stressing that Ghanaians deserved timely and clear information on how the programme was performing.

“It is deeply unfortunate that many Ghanaians first learnt about the scale of the programme’s costs from an IMF document rather than from their own Government,” he stated.