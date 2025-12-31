Hanypay salutes President Mahama for advancing digital finance through signing of VASP Bill

Hanypay Ghana Ltd has commended President John Dramani Mahama for signing the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Bill into law, a move the company says will promote innovation, enhance investor protection and accelerate the development of a regulated digital assets economy in Ghana.

The VASP law, enacted in December 2025, formally brings the use, trading and provision of services related to virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies, under a robust regulatory framework. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Ghana are now tasked with supervising and overseeing virtual asset service providers to ensure market integrity and financial stability. The legislation has been welcomed across the financial sector as a significant step towards aligning Ghana’s financial ecosystem with global digital finance trends and expanding financial inclusion.

Following the signing of the law, Hanypay Ghana Ltd, a Ghanaian fintech licensed by the Africa Diaspora Central Bank (ADCB) the regional bank of the Economic Community of the 6th Region of Africa issued expressed strong support for the government’s efforts to bring clarity and oversight to the virtual asset space, emphasising that the new legal framework will help drive confidence among consumers, investors and fintech innovators alike.

President Mahama’s approval of the VASP law followed its passage in Parliament after extensive legislative consideration and bipartisan support. Stakeholders, including the SEC, the Bank of Ghana, the Ministry of Finance, and private sector contributors, played a vital role in advancing and refining the legislation. According to official summaries, the law aims to strengthen investor protection, support innovation and provide clear guidelines for virtual asset market operators.

Hanypay’s leadership noted that, the enactment of the VASP law underscores the importance of regulated environments for digital financial operators, asserting that the new legislation will lay the groundwork for safer and more transparent digital asset markets in Ghana. The company’s statement emphasised that clear legal guidelines help reduce risks for consumers and encourage innovation among fintech startups and established firms.

“With the VASP Bill now law, Ghana has taken a decisive leap in strengthening its digital economy,” said a senior Hanypay executive. “We are encouraged by the government’s vision to integrate regulatory standards that protect users while enabling growth. This law will foster trust, attract investment and create opportunities for local and international players to participate in a regulated digital finance ecosystem especially its digital asset, AKL Lumi.”

The fintech firm, which provides payment and transaction services using its digital currency, the African Kingdoms Lumi (AKL), for individuals, businesses and global merchants, said its support for the VASP legislation aligns with wider global efforts by governments and regulators to strike a balance between innovation and consumer protection in the virtual assets space. Industry experts have praised Ghana’s decision as a progressive move that could position the country as a leader in digital finance regulation in West Africa.

Observers note that the new law’s emphasis on transparency, licensing and oversight is likely to enhance confidence among both institutional and retail investors. It also reinforces the role of the Bank of Ghana and the SEC in monitoring risks associated with virtual asset trading and service provision, including anti-money laundering and cybersecurity threats.

President Mahama’s decision has also been welcomed by other market participants, who believe that regulatory certainty will attract more technology-driven investment and support the growth of digital financial services across Ghana. The law aligns with broader national goals of accelerating digital transformation, deepening financial inclusion and strengthening the country’s position in the global digital economy.

Hanypay’s mission of driving financial inclusiveness through innovative payment solutions in AKL Lumi fits within this regulatory evolution. The company has pursued strategic partnerships and technological enhancements to expand its reach and service offerings across Africa, aiming to provide users with efficient, cost-effective digital payment alternatives. Its approach highlights the growing importance of fintech in bridging gaps left by traditional banking systems and extending financial services to underserved populations.

With the VASP regime now in place, industry watchers say Ghana is poised to become a competitive destination for digital asset innovation, enabling local entrepreneurs and global investors to engage more confidently in the evolving digital finance landscape.