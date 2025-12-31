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The Double Empathy Problem: New Podcast Explores Why Misunderstanding In Autism Goes Both Ways

A new episode of The William Gomes Podcast examines the “double empathy problem” and challenges long-held assumptions about social difficulty in autism.

In Episode 17, “The Double Empathy Problem – Why Misunderstanding Goes Both Ways,” William Gomes explains that communication difficulties between autistic and non-autistic people do not arise from autistic deficits alone, but from mutual misunderstanding between people who experience and interpret the social world differently.

The episode explores why autistic communication is often misread through non-autistic expectations, and why interactions between autistic people frequently feel easier and more natural. Rather than a lack of empathy, the discussion highlights differences in communication styles, sensory experience, social timing and shared assumptions.

Gomes also considers how misunderstanding becomes embedded in everyday life, education and professional settings when one communication style is treated as the default. By reframing social difficulty as relational rather than individual, the episode offers a more balanced and humane understanding of autistic social experience.

The discussion concludes by outlining practical ways to bridge the gap, including greater clarity, patience, openness to difference and genuine curiosity on both sides. The episode contributes to a growing body of work that moves autism understanding away from deficit-based models and toward mutual respect and shared responsibility.

Episode 17 forms part of an ongoing autism series on The William Gomes Podcast, which explores autistic development, communication and wellbeing through empathy, neurodiversity and lived experience.

The episode is available on:
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-william-gomes-podcast/id1582677051?i=1000743287134

Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6fgw9m9zUlkKhkEEXKYWNe?si=7ef140beb40c4e58

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yW6p--7RgZk&list=PLSCoSweP-rX2irnCYwgjxGHAeKY0B123H

William Gomes
William Gomes, © 2025

William Gomes is a freelance journalist and human rights activist
Amazon | Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. More William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi from York, North Yorkshire, UK, is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and advocate for the rights of displaced people in the United Kingdom. He actively engages in speaking out against racism both locally and nationally.

Throughout his career, William has contributed to various publications such as The Huffington Post, Open Democracy, The Tablet, The Big Issue, The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Bylines, Counter Currents, and Counterpunch. He has also held positions with an international human rights organisation and an Italian news agency. Previously, he focused on addressing human rights violations in Bangladesh, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. William diligently collaborates with numerous human rights organisations to raise public awareness of global human rights violations, advocate for justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Currently, William is pursuing his doctorate at the University of Essex. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling, Coaching, and Mentoring from York St. John University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Counselling. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Refugee Care, jointly offered by the University of Essex and The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. His academic achievements and experience underscore his commitment to social justice and advocacy.Column: William Gomes

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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