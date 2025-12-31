Ghanaian scholar shines on global stage

Ghana’s youth continue to shine on the international stage, as Bernard Kwamena Cobbina Essel was recently awarded the Best Presenter Award at the 6th International Multidisciplinary Conference for Young Researchers (MCYR 2025), held at the Czech University of Life Sciences Prague in October 2025.

Essel’s research, titled “Key Factors for Achieving Business Success Among Young Entrepreneurs: Insights from Ghana,” won the jury with a presentation that combined rigorous analysis and practical relevance. The study identifies critical determinants of youth entrepreneurship success, including access to finance, mentorship, education, policy support, and social networks, providing actionable insights for Ghana’s business ecosystem.

The MCYR conference, organised by the BioResources & Technology Division at the Faculty of Tropical Agronomy, Czech University of Life Sciences Prague, brings together early-career researchers from around the world to present innovative research across science, technology, and social development. Essel’s work stood out for its scientific depth, clarity, and ability to communicate complex ideas effectively to a diverse audience.

By highlighting both the barriers and opportunities faced by young Ghanaian entrepreneurs, Essel's research offers evidence-based guidance that can inform policies and programs aimed at strengthening youth-led businesses nationwide. The award recognises not only the clarity and impact of his presentation but also the originality and global relevance of his research.

By translating complex findings into an engaging, accessible narrative, Essel demonstrated the real-world applicability of his work, providing valuable insights for policymakers, educators, and young entrepreneurs alike. His success is a proud moment for Ghana, showcasing the transformative potential of the nation’s emerging scholars and inspiring the next generation of academics and innovators.

Essel told our correspondent in an interview that his research was inspired by the high levels of youth unemployment in Ghana and concerned about food loss and waste during glut seasons.

“I see this as a significant opportunity for young entrepreneurs to transform surplus produce into value-added products, create jobs and boost Ghana's local economy,” he said and added that his findings show that business success among young entrepreneurs is more dependent on experience, mentoring and association membership than on access to credit alone.

“In fact, access to credit had a negative effect on profit and employment when it was not accompanied by skills and guidance. This suggests that financing without mentorship and training can hinder business performance.”

“The study highlights the need to move beyond youth entrepreneurship programmes that focus solely on giving loans. Governments and stakeholders should prioritize mentoring, training and peer networks, alongside well-designed financial support, to help young entrepreneurs build sustainable, job-creating businesses.”