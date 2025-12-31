Eurostar plans full New Year's Eve service after Channel Tunnel disruption

Eurostar says it expects to run a full timetable on Wednesday after a power supply issue brought Channel Tunnel services to a halt – though passengers have been warned to brace for knock-on disruption during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Travellers hoping to cross between London and mainland Europe in the run-up to New Year were left scrambling on Tuesday after all Eurostar services linking the UK capital with Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels were postponed.

In a statement posted on its website, Eurostar said services had restarted but cautioned that problems could linger.

“Services have resumed today following a power issue in the Channel Tunnel yesterday and some further issues with rail infrastructure overnight,” the operator said. “We plan to run all of our services today, however due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations.”

Earlier, Eurostar had advised customers to postpone their journeys, warning of severe delays and the risk of last-minute cancellations.

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Its booking site also showed that some services on the continent not using the Channel Tunnel – including trains between Paris and Brussels – had been cancelled during the day.

Alongside the power supply problem, a failed LeShuttle train in the tunnel added to the disruption. The tunnel is the 50-kilometre undersea rail link between Folkestone in southeast England and Coquelles in northern France.

As the scale of the problem became clear, crowds of stranded passengers – many hauling suitcases – grew at St Pancras International in London and at Gare du Nord. For many, end-of-year holiday plans were suddenly thrown into doubt.

“I'm disappointed. We were going to do New Year's Eve in Paris,” said Jessica, a 21-year-old business coordinator trying to travel with three friends. “We are going to see if we can find another ticket. Otherwise we will stay in London.”

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High demand and rising scrutiny

The disruption comes at a time of soaring demand for Eurostar. A record 19.5 million passengers travelled with the operator last year, up nearly five percent on 2023, boosted by visitors attending the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

Eurostar has held a monopoly on passenger services through the Channel Tunnel since it opened in 1994, but competition could be on the horizon.

British entrepreneur Richard Branson has vowed to launch a rival service, while Italy's Trenitalia has said it plans to compete on the Paris–London route by 2029.

Tuesday's problems are the latest in a series of disruptions that have drawn attention to Eurostar's reliability and pricing, particularly on the Paris–London line.

An electrical fault forced widespread cancellations and delays in August, while cable thefts on tracks in northern France caused two days of chaos in June.

LeShuttle, which operates vehicle-carrying trains between Folkestone and Calais, was also affected by the tunnel incident.

(With newswires)