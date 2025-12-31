Govt to revive Juapong textiles – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has restated the government’s firm commitment to reviving the Juapong Textiles Company as a strategic move to create jobs for the youth and rebuild Ghana’s local textile industry.

Mr Ablakwa gave the assurance while presenting scholarships to students in Juapong, where he revealed that concrete steps have already been taken to bring the long dormant factory back to life.

The North Tongu MP, who also serves as Minister for Foreign Affairs, said a Public Private Partnership arrangement has been secured with a prospective investor and that work on revamping the factory is expected to commence in the coming months.

He explained that the revival of Juapong Textiles is part of a broader government agenda to reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported fabrics and retain jobs within the local economy.

“I am pleased to confirm that the Trade Minister has officially communicated with me on this project. She is deeply committed to it because President Mahama has consistently demonstrated his determination to see Juapong Textiles revived,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa noted that Juapong Textiles has the capacity to employ over 100,000 workers, recalling that at its peak the factory employed about 70,000 people. He stressed that with modern equipment and upgraded facilities, the factory could once again become a major engine of employment.

“We simply need to bring in new equipment and modernise the plant. Imagine a policy decision where all prison uniforms, military uniforms, school uniforms, immigration uniforms and fire service uniforms are produced by Juapong Textiles and Akosombo Textiles. The factory will be extremely viable and thousands of jobs will be created,” he stated.

He lamented Ghana’s continued reliance on imported fabrics, describing it as a direct export of jobs to other countries.

“Every time we import wax prints and fabrics from abroad, we are exporting jobs. That is not sustainable,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa said he is encouraged by confirmation from the Trade Minister that an investor has been identified and that a PPP arrangement will soon be finalised to ensure the full revival of Juapong Textiles.

He expressed confidence that the initiative will not only restore livelihoods in Juapong and surrounding communities but also strengthen Ghana’s industrial base and reduce pressure on foreign exchange.