ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Congo president to stand for re-election in 2026

By AFP
Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso, 82, has been president of Congo since 1979. By Leo VIGNAL (AFP)
TUE, 30 DEC 2025
Denis Sassou-Nguesso, 82, has been president of Congo since 1979. By Leo VIGNAL (AFP)

Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso will stand for re-election in March next year, his party said on Tuesday after choosing the 82-year-old for the contest, an AFP journalist reported.

Sassou Nguesso led the small, oil-rich country under a one-party system from 1979 to 1992, before Pascal Lissouba defeated him in a first democratic contest. He ousted the latter in 1997 after a civil war and has ruled since.

The Congolese Labour Party (PCT) used a three-day congress to say it had endorsed Sassou Nguesso as its candidate, congress rapporteur Antoinette Kebi said.

"The president is being elevated to the rank of the 'very great comrade' of the party," Kebi said.

Over 3,000 people attended the PCT conference but the leader himself was not present.

The election is due to take place on March 22, 2026. The military will vote five days beforehand so that soldiers can maintain public order on the day of voting -- a measure taken in previous elections.

After successive elections in 2002 and 2009, Sassou Nguesso held the presidential reins in 2016 and 2021 by making a constitutional change in 2015, which bypassed the original age limit of 70 and increased the number of five-year terms to three.

In April 2023, three opposition parties joined forces to form the "Alliance for Democratic Change in 2026", with the stated aim of trying to overhaul the country's electoral supervisors.

Its members are the Rally for Democracy and Development (RDD) set up by former Marxist-Leninist president Jacques Joachim Yhombi-Opango, the Republicans' Movement (MR) and the People's Party (PAPE).

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Two Nigerians arrested over alleged murder of compatriot in Tamale Two Nigerians arrested over alleged murder of compatriot in Tamale

4 hours ago

NPP demands Miracles Aboagyes release, condemns EOCO detention NPP demands Miracles Aboagye's release, condemns EOCO detention

4 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye arrested by EOCO at Accra International Airport Dennis Miracles Aboagye arrested by EOCO at Accra International Airport

7 hours ago

No more removing laptops, shoes and belts at airport as GACL introduces new airport screening system No more removing laptops, shoes and belts at airport as GACL introduces new airp...

7 hours ago

Child marriage among children aged 12-17 remains high in Oti region – GSS Child marriage among children aged 12-17 remains high in Oti region – GSS

11 hours ago

KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise

11 hours ago

How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exercise How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exerc...

12 hours ago

Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26 Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

12 hours ago

Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028 – Bawumia to unsuccessful NPP aspirants 'Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028' – B...

13 hours ago

Nana Prof. Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante, a lawyer, constitutional expert and Paramount Chief of Asante-Asokore Strengthen ADR to reduce court backlog, improve access to justice – Prof. Asante

Just in....
body-container-line