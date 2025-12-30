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Sissala West MP launches Second Hope Project, supports over 4,000 widows

  Tue, 30 Dec 2025
Social News Sissala West MP, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu
TUE, 30 DEC 2025
Sissala West MP, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu

The Second Hope Project has been successfully held in the Sissala West Constituency, providing relief and support to thousands of widows during the festive season.

The initiative, described as a personal project of the Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu was launched last year as a compassionate response to the challenges faced by widows who have lost their husbands. It seeks to bring comfort, restore hope and put smiles on the faces of beneficiaries, particularly during the Christmas and New Year period.

As part of this year’s edition, a free medical screening is also being organised to address the health needs of beneficiaries. Widows diagnosed with minor ailments will receive free treatment, while those with more serious conditions will be supported through various interventions to ensure they access the necessary medical care.

In all, more than 4,000 widows benefited from the project this year. Items distributed included over 4,000 pieces of half wax print fabric and 800 bags of rice, with the total value of support exceeding GHS 650,000.

The Member of Parliament Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of his constituents, especially the most vulnerable, and pledged to continue initiatives that improve livelihoods and promote dignity.

He extended New Year wishes to all, particularly the people of the Sissala West Constituency, expressing gratitude for their continued support and cooperation.

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